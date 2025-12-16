Music In 2 Minutes: The Nadeem-Shravan Story

Music director duos are a unique Bollywood feature, and many have become iconic.

In this special series, Dinesh Raheja explores Nadeem-Shravan, their music and their dynamics.

IMAGE: Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal in Aashiqui.

Melody established its primacy in Nadeem-Shravan's soundtracks.

The duo converted musical notes into bank notes with a steady spate of 1990s musicals such as Aashiqui, Saajan, Dil Hain Ke Manta Nahin, Raja Hindustani and Pardes.

These hits established them as top-drawer names in the music world.

The duo couldn't be counted out of the game even after Nadeem fled the country when he was accused in a criminal case.

Shravan collaborated with his partner in London and in the early years of the new millennium, they scored wins with Dhadkan, Kasoor, Raaz and Andaaz.

These OSTs were replete with instant catchy songs tuned in their signature style which remained rooted in Indian sensibilities.

IMAGE: Nadeem and Shravan with Madhuri Dixit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nadeem/Instagram

But their internal tuning hit a speedbump and the duo decided to part ways professionally for three years.

Nadeem tried his luck as a solo composer with Ishq Forever (2016) but couldn't make any waves.

A reconciliation was agreed upon but before it could improve the duo's odds, Shravan passed away from COVID in 2021.

In 2025, Nadeem composed the score for Andaz 2. all by himself but it failed to rejuvenate the halcyon days of prime time Nadeem-Shravan.

