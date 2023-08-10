Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases

Rajinikanth's Jailor released in theatres to much frenzy among his fans.

As with the case with all his releases, fans poured milk on Thalaiva's cut-out posters, and offered special prayers.

They burst crackers and danced on the streets.

It's a practice that has been followed with every Rajini release.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/REUTERS

Fans reach theatres early in the morning to start the celebrations, as the earliest shows start at 6 am.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/REUTERS

Inside the theatre, fans dance with joy as they watch their favourite superstar unleash his magic on screen.

Going for a Rajini film is always a party.

The star himself, meanwhile, is off to the Himalayas, a trip he had been planning for four years.