Mukesh Khanna: 'Ram Looks Zero When Compared With Ravan'

'When you are playing the role of Ram, you should look like Ram. You don't look like Ram, and you are not speaking in Ram's style.'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana.

Key Points 'The Ramayana is hardly a boring story that requires a Rs 4,000 crore budget just to make it accessible to today's audience.'

'It doesn't matter to me whether you've earned a thousand crores. What matters is whether you've concealed even a shred of the truth, or if you've introduced even a shred of falsehood.'

'In the pursuit of grandeur, the essence, the emotions, have been sacrificed.'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Ravie Dubey in Ramayana Part One.

Mukesh Khanna has voiced strong reservations about Ramayana, questioning whether the cinematic adaptation has done justice to the essence, emotions and truth of the Hindu epic.

Khanna acknowledged the film's scale and the efforts behind its making, further maintaining that commercial success and extravagant production values cannot come at the cost of the original narrative.

Khanna said he was less concerned about how much money the project earns and more interested in whether the filmmakers have retained the authenticity of the epic.

He stressed that the Ramayana is not an ordinary story that can be altered or modified for cinematic convenience, adding that filmmakers who choose to adapt religious and mythological texts carry a significant responsibility.

'Ramayana is hardly a boring story that requires a Rs 4,000-crore budget'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana Part One.

'A very prominent actor from our film industry remarked that a film like this hasn't been made in the last 100 years. I suppose it must be that good. But here's the issue: It doesn't matter to me whether you've earned a thousand crores. What matters is whether you've concealed even a shred of the truth, or if you've introduced even a shred of falsehood,' Khanna said.

'This isn't just any ordinary story; it is the story of the Ramayana.'

Khanna questioned the need for an enormous budget to make the epic appealing to contemporary audiences, arguing that the story itself possesses enough emotional depth and narrative strength.

"The Ramayana is hardly a boring story that requires a Rs 4,000-crore budget just to make it accessible to today's audience. If the Rs 4,000 crore expenditure ends up overshadowing the story itself, then I would call it a waste of money.

'In the pursuit of grandeur, the essence, the emotions, have been sacrificed.'

'Ram Was Not A Warrior'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana Part One.

Apart from questioning the film's narrative and creative treatment, Khanna also shared his views on the performances, particularly Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram.

While he acknowledged that Kapoor had delivered a good performance, he felt that the actor's screen presence and manner of speaking did not fully capture the personality traditionally associated with Lord Ram.

Khanna observed that Kapoor appeared more like a warrior in a conventional Hindi film than the composed and dignified Lord Ram. "

'People don't see you as Ram. Atleast I didn't feel so. Ranbir Kapoor has done a good job. But it seems like Ranbir Kapoor is fighting in a Hindi film. Ram looks zero strong when compared with Ravan in the film. But when you are playing the role of Ram, you should look like Ram. You don't look like Ram, and you are not speaking in Ram's style. You are speaking in the style of a warrior,' he said.

Khanna emphasised how actor Arun Govil perfectly portrayed the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's TV show Ramayan. 'Ram was not a warrior. Ram was Maryada Purushottam. There was a calmness in his speech. Arun Govil caught it. He played Ram with a smile.'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff