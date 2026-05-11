MTV Splitsvilla 16 Finale: Top 4 Couples Fight For Rs 20 Lakh Prize

MTV Splitsvilla 16 grand finale to be aired on May 16, 2026. Get the winner reveal, top 3 finalist couples, ₹20 lakh prize, host details, and Paisa Villa twist.

IMAGE: MTV Splitsvilla 16 contestants.

Key Points The MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 grand finale will feature a Pyaar Ka Power voting system, allowing fans to influence the winner.

The finale is scheduled for May 16, and can be watched live on MTV and Jio Hotstar at 7 pm.

The four finalist couples are Sorab and Niharika, Yogesh and Ruru, Gullu and Kaira, and Tayne and Soundharya.

The makers of MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 are getting ready for the grand finale, and this time, there's a twist.

Fans will now help decide the winner through a voting feature called Pyaar Ka Power.

Even though the final result will depend on several factors, audience votes are expected to play a major role in choosing the winning couple.

MTV Splitsvilla 16 Finale: Date, Time & Where to Watch

IMAGE: MTV Splitsvilla 16 contestants.

The grand finale of MTV Splitsvilla 16 will take place on May 16. Viewers can watch it live at 7 pm on MTV and Jio Hotstar.

Voting Details and Finalists

IMAGE: The MTV Splitsvilla 16 contestants.

Fans can vote for their favourite contestants through the Jio Hotstar app. Voting will remain open until 9 am on May 11.

The four couples who have reached the finale are Sorab and Niharika, Yogesh and Ruru, Gullu and Kaira, and Tayne and Soundharya.

Spiltsvilla 16 Prize Money Revealed

There's a generous prize to be won this season, and it is Rs 20 lakh.

Meet the hosts

Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra are the hosts for the season while Uorfi Javed, and Nia Sharma are the 'Mischief Makers' and add to the chaos in the show.

Karan returns to host the show after six years, replacing Tanuj Virwani from the previous season.

Ticket to Finale Task: Key Eliminations and Dramatic Moments

Earlier, Himanshu Arora and Diksha Pawar's elimination shocked the contestants and viewers.

Meanwhile, Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) and Kaira, along with Tayne De Villiers and Soundharya Shetty, secured their place in the finale after winning the Ticket to Finale task.

Later, Ruru and Yogesh and Sorab and Niharika also qualified after winning the semifinal rounds.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff