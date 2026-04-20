Mrunal Thakur On Being Compared To Madhubala...

'I've had my share of ups and downs, especially early on, but each experience has helped me learn and grow.'

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Key Points 'Dacoit, Ek Prem Katha was definitely one of the toughest roles of my career, especially after Love Sonia.'

'Telugu cinema has a certain scale and visual storytelling, while Hindi cinema has its own rhythm. Both have helped me grow as an actor.'

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Mrunal Thakur continues to carve a unique space for herself across Hindi and Telugu cinema, balancing performance-driven roles with commercial appeal.

In her latest film Dacoit, Ek Prem Katha, Mrunal stepped into one of the most emotionally demanding characters of her career, reflecting both her growth as an actor and her willingness to push boundaries.

In a candid conversation with Subhash K Jha, Mrunal opens up about the challenges of the role, working across industries, and her evolving journey in films.

"It's not difficult, it's about adapting. Each industry has its own rhythm and scale, and both have helped me grow as an actor."

Dacoit features you in one of the toughest roles of your career. How challenging was navigating your character's journey?

It was definitely one of the toughest roles of my career, especially after Love Sonia.

Saraswati is a woman dealing with a lot internally -- her past, her guilt, and the responsibility of holding her family together.

What made it more real was the context -- arranging money, accessing medical help, especially during a time like COVID.

I drew from what I saw around me, with my friends and family, and I tried to bring that into the character.

The challenge was to show her vulnerability without making her a victim. She owns her choices, and balancing that strength with her struggles was emotionally demanding.

'I feel fortunate to be able to work in both space'

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur and Advi Shesh in Dacoit.

What was it like collaborating with Adivi Sesh, Shaneil Deo and Supriya Yarlagadda?

It was a very collaborative experience. Sesh is extremely committed to his craft and there's a lot to learn from him.

Shaneil, despite this being his first film, had clarity in what he wanted, and that really helped shape the performance.

Supriya is very supportive as a producer and gave us the space to explore our characters. It felt like everyone was aligned in telling an good story.

You're working across Hindi and Telugu cinema. Is it difficult to balance both?

I wouldn't call it difficult, it's more about adapting to the language and style of each industry.

Telugu cinema has a certain scale and visual storytelling, while Hindi cinema has its own rhythm. Both have helped me grow as an actor.

I feel fortunate to be able to work in both spaces. The only real challenge is managing the schedule.

'I just want to keep growing with every roles'

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur and Advi Shesh in Dacoit, Ek Prem Katha.

Ashwin Nag compared you to Madhubala. What's your reaction?

That's honestly one of the highest compliments one can receive as a woman and as an actor. Madhubala is timeless and truly iconic. I feel very humbled and grateful that he sees something like that in me,

I don't think I have the words to respond to a comparison of that stature. I'm just trying to do my work with sincerity.

How do you look at your journey so far as an actor?

I think it's been honest. I've had my share of ups and downs, especially early on, but each experience has helped me learn and grow.

Sita Ramam was a turning point, but even before that, I was constantly learning from the people I worked with. Now, I try to choose roles that challenge me, whether it's Dacoit or other projects. That's what keeps me motivated.

What are your forthcoming assignments?

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is coming in May, which is a fun and different space for me. There are a few Telugu projects that I'll be sharing more about soon. I'm trying to explore different genres and not limit myself. I just want to keep growing with every role.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff