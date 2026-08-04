Mrunal Thakur: 'Misuse Of My Identity Will Result In Legal Action'

Mrunal Thakur has taken a strong stance against the proliferation of deepfake content, issuing a formal notice that she will pursue legal action against anyone found creating or sharing such material using her likeness.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Key Points Mrunal Thakur has issued a formal notice, stating she will take legal action against the creation or sharing of deepfake content using her likeness.

She described the dissemination of deepfake material as 'illegal and unacceptable' and demanded an immediate halt to such activities.

The rise of deepfake videos and pictures of celebrities, including Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt, has become a significant concern.

Mrunal Thakur said she will take legal action if she finds any deepfake content of herself online and called the dissemination of such material 'illegal and unacceptable'.

Thakur shared a story on her Instagram and said her statement is a 'formal notice' for the users generating content using her likeness.

Mrunal Thakur's Stance on Deepfakes

'Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable,' Mrunal wrote.

'Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action,' she added.

The generated deepfake videos and pictures of celebrities, which continue to surface online, have become a serious concern, with more and more content emerging across online platforms.

Growing Concern Among Celebrities

Actors including Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, among others, have been the victims of the deepfake content.

Rashmika addressed the issue with a post in 2023 after a deepfake video with her face surfaced online. She called deepfake content 'extremely scary', with several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, and Naga Chaitanya voicing their support to the actor.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff