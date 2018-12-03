Mrs & Mr Jonas at Jodhpur airport

Last updated on: December 03, 2018 17:40 IST

The blushing bride and her husband made for very pretty pictures.

After enjoying fun and solemn moments at their grand destination wedding in Rajasthan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first public appearance as man and wife at Jodhpur airport.

Priyanka wore a bottle green sari, along with sindoor, chura and mangalsutra. Nick wore a beige outfit with white sneakers.

Mrs and Mr Jonas!

Nick's parents Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas.

Paul Jonas officiated at PeeCee and Nick's white wedding on December 1.

Dr Madhu Chopra, Priyanka's mum.

Joe Jonas with his girlfriend Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

Mushtaq Sheikh.

Parineeti Chopra.

Mannara Chopra.

Arpita Khan Sharma.

Ahil, Arpita's son.

A fan greets the newlyweds with a version of themselves.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar