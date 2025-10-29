Movies To Watch In Theatres In November

A look at the interesting movie releases lined up for November.

Vrusshabha

Release date: November 6

Directed by Nanda Kishore, simultaneously filmed in Telugu and Malayalam and dubbed in Hindi and Kannada, this fantasy-action movie centres around revenge, familial ties and rebirth starring Mohanlal as a magnificent warrior.

Jatadhara

Release date: November 7

Sonakshi Sinha is the central protagonist in this mythological drama that has Sudheer Babu as the male lead.

Also featuring Shilpa Shirodkar and Divya Khossla Kumar, it explores the Dhanpishaachani folklore in current times.

Haq

Release date: November 7

Based on the Shah Bano case that shocked the nation in the 1980s, Haq sees the coming together of Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi for the first time in what promises to be a gripping human drama.

It's directed by Suparn S Verma who has been making waves in the OTT arena.

De De Pyaar De 2

Release date: November 14

After Son Of Sardaar 2, Ajay Devgn returns with another comedy sequel.

The first part did well in urban multiplexes and with Rakul Singh as the leading lady again, R Madhavan playing her father and Meezaan as the (expected) new love interest, the film promises to bring on laughs.

120 Bahadur

Release date: November 21

Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh, Param Vir Chakra, who led 114 bravest of the brave soldiers against the Chinese hordes in this epic on the Battle of Rezang La in the 1962 War.

Mastiii 4

Release date: November 21

Milap Zaveri, who has just delivered a success in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, is back with the adult comedy Mastiii 4.

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani promise to return with their naughty jokes.

Gustaakh Ishq

Release date: November 21

Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Vijay Varma and Sharib Hashmi feature in star Designer Manish Malhotra's debut film as producer with music by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics by Gulzar.

Haunted 3D - Ghosts Of The Past

Release date: November 21

Vikram Bhatt, who was once prolific with horror offerings, offers another horror film starring Mahaakshay Chakraborty in a sequel of Haunted 3D.

Tere Ishk Mein

Release date: November 28

Aanand L Rai and Dhanush reunite after Raanjhanaa and by the look of things, we can expect an intense romantic musical drama.

Kriti Sanon too gets all intense and the combination sounds promising, especially with A R Rahman's music coming into play.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff