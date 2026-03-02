Box Office: The Kerala Story 2 Does Fairly Well

If The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond manages even decent collections now, profits will start coming in from the second week itself.

IMAGE: A scene from The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond.

Key Points The Kerala Story 2 makes Rs 10.50 crore (Rs 105 million) in its two-day opening weekend.

It may not be a blockbuster like the first film, but should cover its costs.

The next big releases are as far away as March 19, with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond manages fair numbers, as Rs 10.50 crore* (Rs 105 million) came in over the weekend. The film is very clear of the politics it supports, and is not subtle at all. So it's up to audiences whether they wish to be a part of this film’s journey or not.

Same formula as The Kerala Story

When The Kerala Story had arrived in 2023, it was a new story and came with immense shock value.

Also, after The Kashmir Files, it was only the second movie in the same genre, with a similar stage and set up. As a result, it not only opened huge but also went on to earn over Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion), giving its makers over 10 times the return on investment.

The Kerala Story 2 follows the same formula, and keeps its budget under check. While the first part had a known face in Adah Sharma, the sequel is perhaps even lower in budget with majority of the shooting being done indoors or on sets.

The Kerala Story 2's box office fate

Since The Kerala Story 2 released on Saturday, it had a two-day opening weekend, but still, should cover its costs.

It will not be a blockbuster like The Kerala Story but considering since the next set of releases are as far as March 19 when Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic arrive, if it manages even decent collections now, profits will start coming in from the second week itself.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff