Mouni Roy's Sweet November

Mouni Roy's Sweet November

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
November 26, 2025 11:40 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy recaps the way November went for her, in a series of pictures on social media.

'Winter sun, shoot, tt & a whole lota' dancing x #grateful #thankful #blessed Sweet November,' she captions them.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

November was quite chilly, but Mouni amps up the temperatures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Going traditional.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Early morning selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Quiet time on the terrace.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Making an entrance on tour.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni shows us her bedtime ritual.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mirror selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Enjoying an ice cream with her designer friend Anuradha Khurana.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Playing table tennis with her pal, Shaheer Sheikh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Meeting up with friends Harman Singha, Aasheema Vardaan, Sanjay Kapoor, Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shaheer.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
