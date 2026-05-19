Mouni Roy Shines at Cannes Days After Separation

Mouni Roy captivated audiences at Cannes 2026 with her stunning fashion choices, demonstrating resilience and professionalism just days after announcing her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar.

IMAGE: Mouni Roy at Cannes 2026, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Key Points Mouni Roy attended the Cannes Film Festival shortly after announcing her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar.

She showcased two distinct looks, including a black dress with matching boots.

Mouni's appearance was met with supportive comments from friends Mandira Bedi and Disha Patani.

Mouni Roy may be going through a trying time in her personal life but the gorgeous actress is making sure it doesn't cause a hiccup in her career.

Just days after announcing her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar, Mouni jetted off to Cannes, and looked like a goddess in the photo sessions.

'Cannes and Chaos'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni chose a black dress with matching boots, and minimal make-up for her first look at the famed film fest this year, and captioned it, 'Cannes and Chaos.'

Her friends immediately endorsed her look in the comments section.

Mandira Bedi posted, 'This girl is on fire.'

Disha Patani added, 'Let's go girl.'

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Mouni will showcase her new film Bombay Stories at Cannes. Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film looks at the lives of sex workers in the 1930s. It is based on Hatak, one of Saadat Hasan Manto's short stories, and also stars Anupriya Goenka, Monica Aggarwal and Gargi Duggal.

See more pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni followed it up with yet another look, this time, drenched in Chopard jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

'Attempts have been made to sensationalise our private lives'

Mouni and Suraj seem to be going through a tough time handling the media pressure during their separation.

'We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention to our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably,' Mouni posted on Instagram.

'Attempts have been made to sensationalise our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship,' she added.

Suraj had a lot to say too: 'Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved.

'Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone.'

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff