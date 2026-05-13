Mouni Roy Addresses Separation Rumours: 'Give Us Space, Privacy'

Mouni Roy has broken her silence on the swirling separation rumours with husband Suraj Nambiar, issuing a plea for privacy and asking media outlets to refrain from spreading 'false narratives'.

IMAGE: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar in Doha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Key Points Mouni Roy has addressed the rumours about her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar.

The actress posted a statement on Instagram Stories, humbly requesting media houses to respect their privacy.

Roy urged media platforms not to publish 'false narratives' regarding her marriage.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar married in Goa in January 2022, following Bengali and South Indian traditions.

IMAGE: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's first month of wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy has reacted to rumours surrounding trouble in her marriage with husband Suraj Nambiar.

Just a day after speculation about their separation began circulating online, the actress shared a statement requesting privacy and urged media platforms not to spread 'false narratives'.

Mouni Roy's Plea for Privacy

IMAGE: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's honeymoon. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and posted a note addressing the rumours.

The actress 'humbly' asked media houses to respect their privacy during this time. 'Humbly requesting all the media houses not to publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please,' Mouni wrote.

Background of the Couple

IMAGE: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy married businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa in January 2022.

The couple tied the knot in two ceremonies following Bengali and South Indian traditions.

Over the years, the two often shared pictures from vacations, celebrations and special moments on social media.

The actress is known for her work in popular television shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin.

She has also appeared in reality shows including Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha.

Apart from television, Mouni has worked in films such as Gold, Made in China and Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

Most recently, she was seen hosting Temptation Island India.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff