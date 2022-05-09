'There ain't no hood like motherhood'

Bollywood's mamas celebrated Mother's Day with lovely pictures of their young ones.
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Preity Zinta shares a picture with her twins, Jai and Gia, and mum Neelu Zinta.
'I never understood,' she writes, 'why my mother called me so much, worried about me constantly & wanted to know my whereabouts, as I galavanted around the world as a teenager & an adult, till I became a mother.
'Now I’m beginning to understand it. From thinking of myself first, to learning to put my kids first, I’m beginning to understand what motherhood is all about.
'It’s beautiful, empowering & a bit scary. I hope my children are more sensitive & appreciative of me than I was towards my mother. Irrespective, I will learn to love my kids more & expect less like all mothers & do everything I can, so they grow up to be the best versions of themselves.
'Happy Mother’s day to all the mothers out there - today, tomorrow & everyday Loads of love n light.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram
IMAGE: Kajal Aggarwal writes a letter to her newborn: 'Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child.
'My first son. My first everything, really.
'In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body.
'And it’s such a scary thing, but more than that, it’s beautiful. And I still have so much to learn.
'Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince.
'I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others.
'I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality.
'I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine!
'You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that. xo.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram
IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan shares an adorable moment with daughter Inaaya.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor holds sons Taimur and Jeh close and calls them the 'length and breadth' of her life.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Mum-to-be Pranitha Subhash shares a picture of her baby bump and writes, 'We really don’t realise how much our moms sacrificed for us until we embark on the journey of motherhood.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram
IMAGE: Neha Dhupia shares a picture with son Guriq and writes, 'There ain’t no hood like motherhood.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram
IMAGE: 'A child gives birth to a mother,' Dia Mirza quotes, adding, 'So grateful for my babies and so grateful for my Ma.'
Here is Dia with her son, Avyaan Azaad.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram
IMAGE: Sharing a picture with daughter Vamika and mum Ashima, Anushka Sharma writes, 'Happy Mother’s Day Maa, Thank you for watching over me and being such a huge support for me especially in the last year and few months.
'Your will power and strength is phenomenal and you are so so loved by us all.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Lisa Ray plays with her daughters Soleil and Sufi, and writes, 'Mama Day…with my Sun and my Mystic. Soleil and Sufi. Mush them together and you get a delicious Soufflé.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram
IMAGE: 'This week Ava called me “mama” for the first time and I fell even deeper in love with her. The life of a mom is tough, it’s frustrating, it’s exhausting but it’s still the best life ever! Thank you for teaching me love every day my little darling… thank you for choosing me as your mommy,' says Evelyn Sharma.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Evelyn Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Celina Jaitly shares a throwback picture with her twins Winston and Viraaj and writes, 'My treasure trove of babies taught chapters of life that you never learn in books about. Motherhood!! It takes patience, humor and a lot of wet towelettes and wine ( definitely) !! I am so thankful and grateful for motherhood and being able to make it in one piece through two twin pregnancies.
'Thank you universe for this experience… So I take this opportunity to wish all mothers and mother figure moms and dads around the world a very Happy Mother’s Day !!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Celina Jaitly/Instagram