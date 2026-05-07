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Mother's Day Special Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
1 Minute Read

May 07, 2026 10:09 IST

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Will pray and pray till their dead children are reborn.

Will take their kid's life if they go against the law. Hindi film mums, they're something else.

So, it's a Mother's Day Special on this week's fun and filmi Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com

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