Mother's Day Special Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Will pray and pray till their dead children are reborn.

Will take their kid's life if they go against the law. Hindi film mums, they're something else.

So, it's a Mother's Day Special on this week's fun and filmi Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff