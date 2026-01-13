More Pictures From Nupur Sanon's Dreamy Wedding

After posting pictures of their white wedding, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben shared several pictures from their traditional Hindu wedding in Udaipur.
The newlyweds looked stunning in their Manish Malhotra bridalwear.
The saat pheras were followed by a spectacular five-minute fireworks display that lit up the sky.
Nupur walks down the aisle.
Kriti Sanon joins the rest of the family to bless the bridal couple.
Solemnising the relationship.
Kriti makes a statement by helping lift the phoolon ki chadar, which is usually carried by the sister's brothers.
Nupur captions the pictures: 'Tu mere dil ka sukun. Tu aaj ka Shukra. 11.01.2026.'
The wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Dinesh Vijan, Raghav Sharma, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Rohit Dhawan, Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.
Nupur and Stebin made their first public appearance as a married couple when they arrived in Mumbai on Monday.
The wedding reception will be held in Mumbai.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff