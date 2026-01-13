More Pictures From Nupur Sanon's Dreamy Wedding

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

After posting pictures of their white wedding, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben shared several pictures from their traditional Hindu wedding in Udaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

The newlyweds looked stunning in their Manish Malhotra bridalwear.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

The saat pheras were followed by a spectacular five-minute fireworks display that lit up the sky.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

Nupur walks down the aisle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon joins the rest of the family to bless the bridal couple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

Solemnising the relationship.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

Kriti makes a statement by helping lift the phoolon ki chadar, which is usually carried by the sister's brothers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

Nupur captions the pictures: 'Tu mere dil ka sukun. Tu aaj ka Shukra. 11.01.2026.'

The wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Dinesh Vijan, Raghav Sharma, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Rohit Dhawan, Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Nupur and Stebin made their first public appearance as a married couple when they arrived in Mumbai on Monday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The wedding reception will be held in Mumbai.

