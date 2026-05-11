Money Heist Season 6 Netflix: Universe Returns with Berlin Spinoff Season 2 on May 15

Netflix has announced the continued expansion of the globally-popular Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) universe, teasing new content and confirming the franchise's future beyond its existing spin-offs and the upcoming Berlin prequel. Get release date, cast & plot details here.

IMAGE: A scene from Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine.

Key Points Netflix has officially confirmed the ongoing expansion of the Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) universe.

A new teaser, The World of Money Heist continues, was released, indicating future content beyond current spin-offs.

The announcement was made via the official La Casa de Papel Instagram, using the phrase 'Bella Ciao is STILL playing'.

The news precedes the May 15, global premiere of Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine, the second season of the Berlin prequel series.

Money Heist is one of Netflix's most-watched non-English language series, known for its iconic red jumpsuits and Dali masks.

Netflix has officially confirmed that the world of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) is continuing to expand, nearly five years after the original series concluded its acclaimed five-season run in 2021.

The streaming platform released a new teaser titled The world of Money Heist continues, signalling that the franchise remains active beyond its existing spin-offs and adaptations.

Is Money Heist Season 6 Happening on Netflix?

The announcement was amplified through the official La Casa de Papel Instagram account, which shared a red-and-black themed promotional post carrying the message: 'El Bella Ciao SIGUE sonando. El universo de 'La casa de papel' continua.'

Translated into English, the statement reads: 'Bella Ciao is STILL playing. The world of Money Heist continues.'

Money Heist Universe Expansion: What's Next After Berlin Spinoff

The latest reveal comes ahead of the release of Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine, the second season of the Pedro Alonso-led prequel series Berlin.

The new instalment is scheduled to premiere globally on May 15, 2026.

Money Heist Spinoffs Explained: Berlin, Tokyo and Beyond

IMAGE: A scene from Money Heist.

The franchise has emerged as one of Netflix's most-watched non-English language series.

Speculation around future instalments continues, including reports of possible police-focused spin-offs or a continuation involving the Professor, though no official confirmation has been issued by Netflix.

Money Heist One Of Most Successful International Series

Money Heist expanded through spinoffs exploring fan-favourite characters. Berlin follows Andrés de Fonollosa’s earlier heists, showing his charm and criminal genius before the Royal Mint robbery. Though Tokyo has no solo spinoff yet, her backstory and narration continue influencing the franchise’s future stories and possible expansions.

Originally created by Alex Pina, Money Heist became one of the most successful international series in streaming history, turning its red jumpsuits, Dali masks and the anthem Bella Ciao into globally recognised pop culture symbols.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff