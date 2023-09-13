'Momentous' Day For Kajol And Son

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug is a teenager today, and his parents took to Instagram to wish him.
'Happy happy 13th birthday baby boy. This day will never come again in ur life. It's momentous for the both of us .. u because u become a young adult and me because I now have a young adult as a child. Love you to bits and pieces,' says Yug's ma.
'He's outgrowing my lap already. Happy birthday beta... thoda ahiste ahiste bada ho yaar,' says Yug's pa.
Maasi Tanishaa adds, 'Happy birthday my jaan! Yuggy! U are my child of the sky! Happy 13th birthday my beautiful angel boy! Keep shining!'