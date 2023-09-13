'Momentous' Day For Kajol And Son

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug is a teenager today, and his parents took to Instagram to wish him.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'Happy happy 13th birthday baby boy. This day will never come again in ur life. It's momentous for the both of us .. u because u become a young adult and me because I now have a young adult as a child. Love you to bits and pieces,' says Yug's ma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

'He's outgrowing my lap already. Happy birthday beta... thoda ahiste ahiste bada ho yaar,' says Yug's pa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Maasi Tanishaa adds, 'Happy birthday my jaan! Yuggy! U are my child of the sky! Happy 13th birthday my beautiful angel boy! Keep shining!'