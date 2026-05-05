Mohiniyattam Actor Santhosh Nair Dies In Road Accident

Veteran Malayalam actor Santhosh Nair, who graced over 100 films, tragically passed away in a road accident in Kerala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Santosh Nair/Instagram

Key Points Actor Santhosh Nair died in a road accident in Enathu, Pathanamthitta district.

The accident occurred around 6:30 am on Tuesday when his car collided with a lorry, causing critical chest injuries to Nair.

Nair's wife sustained fractured ribs in the collision but survived.

Santhosh Nair debuted in 1982 with Ithu Njangalude Katha and appeared in over 100 films.

His latest film, Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam, is currently running in theatres.

Malayalam Actor Santhosh Nair was killed after a road accident at Enathu in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district in the early hours of Tuesday, the police said.

The accident occurred around 6.30 am when the car in which Nair was travelling collided with a lorry, leaving him and his wife injured.

Nair suffered critical injuries after his chest hit the steering wheel of the vehicle, the police said. His wife suffered a fracture in her ribs.

A Storied Career

Nair made his debut in cinema with the 1982 film Ithu Njangalude Katha and went on to act in over 100 films, donning a wide range of roles, including villain, hero, supporting roles etc.

His latest film, Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam is running in theatres.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff