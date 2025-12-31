HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away

Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Passes Away

Source: PTI
December 31, 2025 11:27 IST

IMAGE: Mohanlal with his mother Santhakumari Amma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohanlal/Instagram

Movie superstar Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari Amma passed away at his residence on Tuesday, December 30, following age-related ailments, family sources said. She was 90.

She had been undergoing treatment for several years for various health issues.

Mohanlal was reportedly not at home when she passed away.

His close friends, including Mammootty, and several industry colleagues later visited his residence to pay their tributes.

The mortal remains will be taken to the family home in Mudavanmukal, Thiruvananthapuram, where the cremation is scheduled to be held on Wednesday afternoon, family sources added.

Mohanlal's father Viswanathan Nair, a senior government official, had passed away years ago.

The Dadasaheb Phalke winner has often credited his parents and their influence for his success.

IMAGE: Santhakumari Amma. Photograph: Kind courtesy A N Shamseer/Instagram

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer were among those who condoled her demise.

'The role that mother played is huge in shaping the talent named Mohanlal and in standing as a support and shadow for him. Joining the grief of the beloved star and his family. Rest in peace,' Shamseer posted.

Kamal Haasan extended his condolences too, posting, 'Brother @MohanLal only you can console yourself. Friends will stand by you as always. No amount of comforting can compensate a loss like this. Take care we all love you.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
