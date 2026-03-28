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Home  » Movies » Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 Release Shifted to May 21 Due to Gulf War, Kerala Elections

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 Release Shifted to May 21 Due to Gulf War, Kerala Elections

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 28, 2026 12:17 IST

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Mohanlal's highly anticipated film Drishyam 3 has been postponed from its initial April 2 release to May 21, due to ongoing war tensions in the Gulf region and the upcoming Kerala elections.

A scene from Drishyam 3

IMAGE: A scene from Drishyam 3.

Key Points

  • Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 release has been postponed from April 2 to May 21.
  • The primary reason for the delay is the ongoing war tensions in the Gulf region, where Mohanlal has a significant fan base.
  • Upcoming elections in Kerala on April 9 also contributed to the decision to postpone the film.
  • The new release date, May 21, coincides with Mohanlal's birthday.
 

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, which was scheduled for release on April 2, has been postponed to May 21 due to the ongoing tensions in the Gulf region.

A source close to the project reveals, "Mohanlal has a massive fan following in the Gulf and Middle East. That audience may be partially lost due to the war situation in that region. The makers and Mohanlal would rather wait it out rather than lose that vital viewership in the war-affected area."

The other reason why Drishyam 3 is being postponed is the upcoming elections in Kerala, which are set to take place on April 9. When I reached out to Mohanlal, he confirmed the postponement.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA

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MohanlalKeralaGulf War

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