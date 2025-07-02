HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mohanlal's Daughter Vismaya Debuts

Source: ANI
July 02, 2025 12:24 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vismaya Mohanlal/Instagram

Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya is all set to make her acting debut with Jude Anthany Joseph's Thudakkam.

Taking to social media, Mohanlal expressed excitement over his daughter's first film, which will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Ashirvad Films, which has always been associated with Mohanlal films.

'Dear Mayakutty, may your Thudakkam be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema,' Mohanlal posted.

Jude Anthany Joseph also penned a note on social media, promising 'Laletta' and 'Chechi' (Mohanlal's wife Suchitra) that he will not disappoint them.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vismaya Mohanlal/Instagram

Mohanlal married Suchitra in 1988, and they have two children, actor Pranav and Vismaya.

Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal made his debut as a child actor with a minor role in Onnaman (2002).

Years later, in 2022, he made his debut as a lead star in the romantic drama Hridayam.

Click here for a glimpse into Vismaya and her superstar daddy.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

