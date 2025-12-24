HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Mohanlal Pairs Up With THIS Actor For The First Time

Mohanlal Pairs Up With THIS Actor For The First Time

By SUBHASH K JHA
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 24, 2025 10:39 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohanlal/Instagram
 

Chiranjeevi and Director Bobby Kolli, who had collaborated earlier for 2023's Waltair Veerayya, are all set to reunite again.

Sources reveal that Mohanlal will join Chiranjeevi for the first time.

The two actors have always expressed huge admiration for each other's works. They also meet as friends whenever they are in each other's town.

Shedding light on this collaboration, a source tells Subhash K Jha, "Chiranjeevi plays the lead, Mohanlal comes in midway, like Amitabh Bachchan in Andhaa Kaanoon."

Before that, of course, all eyes are on Mohanlal's Christmas release Vrusshabha.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Sreenivasan I Knew
The Sreenivasan I Knew
JioHotStar Is Investing 4K Cr In South!
JioHotStar Is Investing 4K Cr In South!
Indian Army's 'Great Gesture' For Mohanlal
Indian Army's 'Great Gesture' For Mohanlal
Chiranjeevi Files Case Against Deepfake Videos
Chiranjeevi Files Case Against Deepfake Videos
Agastya Nanda Opens Up On Ikkis
Agastya Nanda Opens Up On Ikkis

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 2

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

VIDEOS

Unnao rape victim, mother protest at India Gate over Delhi HC sentence suspension2:33

Unnao rape victim, mother protest at India Gate over...

Horrific Visuals From India Gate: Unnao Rape Victim, her Mother dragged away1:32

Horrific Visuals From India Gate: Unnao Rape Victim, her...

'The situation within Bangladesh is very volatile': Former Ambassador of India to Bangladesh2:40

'The situation within Bangladesh is very volatile':...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO