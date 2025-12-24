Mohanlal Pairs Up With THIS Actor For The First Time

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohanlal/Instagram

Chiranjeevi and Director Bobby Kolli, who had collaborated earlier for 2023's Waltair Veerayya, are all set to reunite again.

Sources reveal that Mohanlal will join Chiranjeevi for the first time.

The two actors have always expressed huge admiration for each other's works. They also meet as friends whenever they are in each other's town.

Shedding light on this collaboration, a source tells Subhash K Jha, "Chiranjeevi plays the lead, Mohanlal comes in midway, like Amitabh Bachchan in Andhaa Kaanoon."

Before that, of course, all eyes are on Mohanlal's Christmas release Vrusshabha.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff