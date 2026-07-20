Mohanlal@World Cup Final: 'Thank You, Football'

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final saw a galaxy of stars on the field and off it.

Quite a few Indian stars were also spotted at the finals, cheering Spain and Argentina, and taking in the spectacular vibe at the MetLife Stadium (or the New York New Jersey Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 19.

Key Points 'Football at its very finest, with Spain and Argentina delivering a final worthy of the occasion through passion, skill, and unwavering spirit,' observes Mohanlal.

'Spain beat Argentina. And I was the only one in a Spain jersey in a box full of Argentina fans. By the final whistle? Chup chaap,' notes Aadar Jain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohanlal/Instagram

Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra take a selfie, capturing the houseful stadium behind them.

He shares his experience on X: 'What a privilege it has been to witness the beautiful game from the stadiums over the past week, culminating in a truly unforgettable World Cup Final.

'Football at its very finest, with Spain and Argentina delivering a final worthy of the occasion through passion, skill, and unwavering spirit. In the end, Spain rose to the moment and deservedly lifted football's greatest prize.

'Congratulations, Spain, on becoming World Champions. Thank you, football, for reminding us that beyond rivalries and borders, the game has the power to bring the world together.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohanlal/Instagram

Mohanlal also shared a video and a picture before the game kicked off.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Aadar Jain supports Spain, and writes: 'WHAT. A. WORLD CUP. Argentina beat England. Spain beat Argentina. And I was the only one in a Spain jersey in a box full of Argentina fans. By the final whistle? Chup chaap. Complete silence.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

The Qaidi Band actor adds: 'Rivalry aside, today felt bigger than just a final. Legend versus prodigy. Messi and Yamal. One generation facing the next. The baton being passed in real time. To witness it in New York, a city where I grew up, studied and lived for years, made it even more special!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

'Thank you @ycs9 for an unbelievable World Cup. Spain are champions. Ronaldo is still my GOAT. And the debate lives on.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor shows us the team he was rooting for.

Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Tom Cruise gives an inspiring speech during the opening ceremony: 'More than 30 days ago, eight nations began a journey. They crossed oceans, they crossed borders, they crossed cultures, and together they showed us why this game belongs to the world.

'We have witnessed greatness, and we have shared in moments of joy. Moments of hope, moments we will all never forget. Football is a language spoken without words, a force that unites people, that turns strangers into friends, and reminds us of what we all have in common.

'Today, only two teams remain. These stories belong to each and every one of us, to every nation, to every player, to every supporter, to every volunteer, to every dream carried on the pitch. Let us celebrate a tournament that brought the world together. Let us celebrate each other. This is football. This is unity. And this is greatness.'

Photograph: Mark J Rebilas/Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The 2026 FIFA World Cup finals saw many international celebrities, many of who performed at half time, like Shakira.

Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini perform during the closing ceremony, keeping the energy high.

Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Brazil soccer legends Ronaldinho and Ronaldo join hands with Madonna and give the crowds an unforgettable memory.

Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

BTS performs during Half Time.

Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Justin Bieber strums on his guitar.

The performances at half time ran to 27 minutes and 22 seconds, reportedly the longest in World Cup history.

Photograph: James Lang/Reuters

Jennifer Hudson stretches her vocals.

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Coldplay, Sesame Street and The Muppets get together on stage.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff