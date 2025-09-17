HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'Naseer Or I Would Be Ideal To Play Modi'

'Naseer Or I Would Be Ideal To Play Modi'

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 17, 2025 10:11 IST

x

'Amitabh Bachchan is too tall to play Mr Modi.'

IMAGE: Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha and daughter Sonakshi Sinha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shatrughan Sinha/X

Although the irrepressible Shatrughan Sinha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceased to be political allies many years ago, the actor-MP expresses his highest regards for the PM on his 75th birthday on September 17.

"Is he really 75? He doesn't look a day older than 50," Sinhatells Subhash K Jha.

"His dynamism and visionary personality are remarkable. So what if we are no longer political allies? We are bonded by our mutual reverence for our mentors Shri L K Advani and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I may not be on the same ideological platform as PM Modi, but to me, he will always be the real action hero of our country."

 

Shatrughan respects Modi's reformative zeal.

"He is a tried-and-tested leader," he says.

"He has done the country proud during his tenure as prime minister. We share a great professional rapport though we may not be that close on a personal level. It's become fashionable to declare oneself a close friend of Narendra Modiji. I don't think he has any close friends, not even the incomparable Mr Trump."

Shatrughan is all for a worthy bio-pic on Modi, but conditions apply.

"PM Modi has a certain national and international stature and only an actor of stature should play him. Naseeruddin Shah or I would be ideal. Mr Amitabh Bachchan too. But he's too tall to play Mr Modi."

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

''Simplicity, Vision, Love For Nation. That Is Modi'
''Simplicity, Vision, Love For Nation. That Is Modi'
'He Stood By Us In Defeat And In Victory'
'He Stood By Us In Defeat And In Victory'
'Thank you, my friend': Modi gets birthday call from Trump
'Thank you, my friend': Modi gets birthday call from Trump
'Modi Sahab Ne Khud Bola Ki...'
'Modi Sahab Ne Khud Bola Ki...'
Modi@75: The Man Who Changed India
Modi@75: The Man Who Changed India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Galaxy F17 5G Unveiled With 90Hz AMOLED Experience

webstory image 2

8 Largest Arms-Exporting Countries

webstory image 3

India's 11 Fastest Trains

VIDEOS

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's Whisper2:59

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's...

Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after 22 Days of Suspension due to bad Weather2:56

Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after 22 Days of Suspension...

Aamir Khan's rumoured beau spotted in Mumbai's Bandra0:15

Aamir Khan's rumoured beau spotted in Mumbai's Bandra

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV