Mmm! What's Ananya Eating?

How did Bollywood spend Sunday? Let's find out.
Ananya Panday makes the most of Sunday as she binges on pizza and then...
Takes a walk in the beautiful bylanes of Bandra, northwest Mumbai.
Rakul Singh's 'Sunday moood' is 'Get me foooood.' But the reality is...
Sunday shoots!
Kajol and Vishal N Jethwa spend Sunday promoting their upcoming film, Salaam Venky.
Tisca Chopra spends Sunday in bed.
Kalki Koechlin's Sunday philosophy: 'When in doubt, take a bath.'
Sonu Sood writes an appreciation post for his wife Sonali on her birthday: 'Many many happy returns of the day love.
'I couldn’t have asked for a better person to be my wife -- my pillar of strength and happiness.
'You are the prettiest lady I know.
'From being my girlfriend to being my wife and now my best friend, you have played so many wonderful roles in my life.
'Your birthday is a perfect opportunity to thank you for everything that you have done for me. Happy birthday jaan @sonalisood04.'
Bharti Singh celebrates her wedding anniversary with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: 'Happy anniversary husband @haarshlimbachiyaa30 Love you, 3 December golden day of my life.'