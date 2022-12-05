News
Mmm! What's Ananya Eating?

By Rediff Movies
December 05, 2022 16:25 IST
How did Bollywood spend Sunday? Let's find out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday makes the most of Sunday as she binges on pizza and then...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Takes a walk in the beautiful bylanes of Bandra, northwest Mumbai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh's 'Sunday moood' is 'Get me foooood.' But the reality is...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Sunday shoots!

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kajol and Vishal N Jethwa spend Sunday promoting their upcoming film, Salaam Venky.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra spends Sunday in bed.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin's Sunday philosophy: 'When in doubt, take a bath.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Sood/Instagram

Sonu Sood writes an appreciation post for his wife Sonali on her birthday: 'Many many happy returns of the day love.

'I couldn’t have asked for a better person to be my wife -- my pillar of strength and happiness.

'You are the prettiest lady I know.

'From being my girlfriend to being my wife and now my best friend, you have played so many wonderful roles in my life.

'Your birthday is a perfect opportunity to thank you for everything that you have done for me. Happy birthday jaan @sonalisood04.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

Bharti Singh celebrates her wedding anniversary with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: 'Happy anniversary husband @haarshlimbachiyaa30 Love you, 3 December golden day of my life.'

