Mithun Chakraborty Recovers Well After Surgery

Mithunda is expected to be discharged from hospital soon.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visits Mithun Chakraborty after surgery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suvendu Adhikari/Instagram

Key Points Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty is recovering well after minor surgery in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited Mithunda and confirmed his improving health, stating he is expected to be discharged soon.

Chakraborty had informed Adhikari and West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya about the surgery, requesting no publicity.

Veteran actor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mithun Chakraborty is recovering well after undergoing minor surgery at a hospital in Kolkata. West Bengal Chiewf Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited Mithun at the hospital on Friday and shared an update about his health on social media. He also posted pictures of his meeting with the actor.

Health Update and Recovery

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visits Mithun Chakraborty after surgery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suvendu Adhikari/Instagram

In his Facebook post, Adhikari said he met Mithunda, spoke to him about his health and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Speaking to the media later, Adhikari revealed that Mithunda had undergone a minor operation on Thursday.

The actor had informed him and West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya about the surgery but did not want any publicity, Adhikari added.

According to Adhikari, Mithunda is doing well and is expected to be discharged from hospital soon.

Adhikari also met the doctors treating Mithunda and said they were satisfied with his recovery.

Calling him 'an asset of Bengal', he said Mithunda's contribution goes beyond politics and praised his role in strengthening the BJP in the state.

Mithunda was earlier a Rajya Sabha MP from the Trinamool Congress. He resigned from the party and the Upper House in 2016, citing health reasons, after several party leaders were linked to the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams.

He later joined the BJP and became one of the party's key campaigners in West Bengal.

He played an active role during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the recent West Bengal assembly elections.

Despite facing occasional health issues in recent years, Mithunda has continued to balance both his acting career and political responsibilities.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff