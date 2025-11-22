HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » Mithila's Ice Cream Break In London

Mithila's Ice Cream Break In London

REDIFF MOVIES
November 22, 2025 09:55 IST
November 22, 2025 09:55 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar and Radhika Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar enjoys an ice cream in London, and tempts her followers on social media.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar and Radhika Palkar/Instagram

The actor is enjoying her vacay with her sister Radhika Palkar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar and Radhika Palkar/Instagram

'Tis the season to be jolly, and the sisters have got the memo.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar and Radhika Palkar/Instagram

Getting touristy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar and Radhika Palkar/Instagram

Exploring the nightlife.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram and Radhika Palkar/Instagram

Time for a selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar and Radhika Palkar/Instagram

Creating lovely memories.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
