Mithila Is A Happy Pool Girl!

Just where are the stars travelling? We find out.
Mithila Palkar is a water baby: 'All day, pool day.'
Prajakta Koli at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Kanika Kapoor is in Switzerland too! For a concert.
Shriya Pilgaonkar is shooting in Bhopal and updates us: 'Photo dump of my month filming in and around beautiful Bhopal. A city of stories at every nook and corner. It was my first time not just shooting here, but also visiting the city that has such a rich cultural history.
'I realised how little I knew about its history and ended up reading a whole lot about it. Besides the food ofcourse, I loved the energy at the Bhojeshwar temple, the Bhimbetka rockshekters, the Tribal museum and just driving around the old parts. There's so much more to explore and learn.
'This place is always going to hold a special place in my heart. I know I'm going to visit again soon.'
Mum Supriya Pilgaonkar accompanies her.
Gul Panag reveals the secret behind her happy face: 'That happy face after having visited the Taj after a long time. 20 years to be precise. As awe-inspiring, as always as mesmerising as expected. What an architectural marvels!!'
Karthikeya 2 actor Nikhil Siddhartha takes a well-deserved holiday.
But he's getting ready to work too: 'Vacation.. Recharged.. Back to Work Next.'
Mallika Sherawat shows us just how to have coconut water in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Karanvir Bohra rejuvenates in Goa.