Mithila Is A Happy Pool Girl!

Just where are the stars travelling? We find out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar is a water baby: 'All day, pool day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

Kanika Kapoor is in Switzerland too! For a concert.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar is shooting in Bhopal and updates us: 'Photo dump of my month filming in and around beautiful Bhopal. A city of stories at every nook and corner. It was my first time not just shooting here, but also visiting the city that has such a rich cultural history.

'I realised how little I knew about its history and ended up reading a whole lot about it. Besides the food ofcourse, I loved the energy at the Bhojeshwar temple, the Bhimbetka rockshekters, the Tribal museum and just driving around the old parts. There's so much more to explore and learn.

'This place is always going to hold a special place in my heart. I know I'm going to visit again soon.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Mum Supriya Pilgaonkar accompanies her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag reveals the secret behind her happy face: 'That happy face after having visited the Taj after a long time. 20 years to be precise. As awe-inspiring, as always as mesmerising as expected. What an architectural marvels!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikhil Siddhartha/Instagram

Karthikeya 2 actor Nikhil Siddhartha takes a well-deserved holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikhil Siddhartha/Instagram

But he's getting ready to work too: 'Vacation.. Recharged.. Back to Work Next.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat shows us just how to have coconut water in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karanvir Bohra/Instagram

Karanvir Bohra rejuvenates in Goa.