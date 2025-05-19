Mission: Impossible Makes 37 Cr In 2 Days

IMAGE: Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

It was Hollywood all the way as two major films arrived in theatres -- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Final Destination - Bloodlines.

The Mission: Impossible franchise has been embraced by Indian audiences for two decades. The Final Destination franchise has its loyalists though it's largely niche.

The arrival of these Hollywood films meant that there wasn't much that came from Bollywood.

Neither film had a conventional three day weekend. While Final Destination - Bloodline arrived on Thursday (with midnight shows on Wednesday itself), hence resulting in a four day weekend, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning released on Saturday (which was unprecedented), hence enjoying just a two day weekend.

Even in these two days, the Tom Cruise starrer collected Rs 37 crores (Rs 370 million)*.

This is a very good number since so many Hindi films struggle to earn this much in their entire opening weekend, and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning managed that in just two days.

IMAGE: Owen Patrick Joyner in Final Destination - Bloodlines.

Final Destination - Bloodlines made the most of the four day weekend and ended up collecting Rs 20 crores (Rs 200 million)*.

The collections stayed consistent around the Rs 5 crores (Rs 50 million) mark on a daily basis and the overall number so far is enough to ensure a trajectory that takes it into the success zone.

Between the two films, a half century has already been scored and that has kept the exhibition sector and distribution circles happy.

What the industry needs is audiences to keep coming to theatres and the need of the situation is for that to happen regardless of which language a film is made in.

*Estimates

Note: All collections as per various box office sources