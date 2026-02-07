Mirzapur: The Film Behind The Scenes

Mirzapur cast members Rasika Duggal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi take us behind-the-scenes of the film at its wrap-up party.

IMAGE: The Mirzapur team. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

Key Points Mirzapur transitions from OTT to movie-format, with Divyenndu confirmed to return as Munna Bhaiya despite his death in Season 2.

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee reprise their roles.

The film adds Jitendra Kumar and Sonal Chauhan to the cast.

Mirzapur: The Film to release on September 4

Fans of the gritty Purvanchal underworld can officially prepare for a cinematic bhaukaal.

Mirzapur: The Film has confirmed its transition from the small screen to a grand theatrical release on September 4.

The shoot has been wrapped up, and some cast members shared some interesting behind the scenes pictures of the wrap-up party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

Divyenndu makes a comeback in Mirzapur

One of Mirzapur's main characters Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) was killed in the second season but he returns in the movie version.

In the film, Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Akhandanand 'Kaleen' Tripathi, alongside Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta and Abhishek Banerjee as Subodh, popularly known as Compounder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Pilgaonkar (@shriya.pilgaonkar)

Jitendra Kumar and Sonal Chauhan join Mirzapur

Mirzapur: The Film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who helmed several key episodes of the original series, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

New additions to the cast include Jitendra Kumar and Sonal Chauhan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff