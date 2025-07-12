Mira's 'Life Lately' With Shahid

Pooja and Siddhanth go trekking... What's Zahan doing in London? Sara Tendulkar twins with Banita Sandhu...
Continuing their 10-year wedding anniversary celebrations, Mira Rajput Kapoor gives us a hint of her 'life lately' with husband Shahid Kapoor: 'Of walks and sand volcanoes in the park. Life lately.'
Pooja Hegde and Siddhant Chaturvedi are trekking in Manali, along with Ishaan Khattar, and they give us a jhalak.
Pranita Subhash cruises in the Maldives.
'There and back again, a week, abridged -- Some fam, some jam, some glam and now some spam,' Zahan Kapoor tells us from London.
Director Anurag Singh and actors Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan wrap up a Border 2 schedule at the NDA.
Aamna Sharif explores the streets of Florence.
'"Kashi is not a city built by men; it is a city held by the gods, resting upon the trident of Shiva." Mystical Beliefs of Kashi Vishwanath,' writes Rashmi Gautam from Varanasi.
Shabana Azmi shares a picture of Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar in London and writes, 'Father and son enjoying icecream at a tiny icecream parlour. All indulgences allowed on holidays.'
Neena Gupta catches up with Wimbledon in London.
Nia Sharma enjoys a dip in Dubai.
Sara Tendulkar and Banita Sandhu twin in London.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff