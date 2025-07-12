HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mira's 'Life Lately' With Shahid

REDIFF MOVIES
July 12, 2025

Pooja and Siddhanth go trekking... What's Zahan doing in London? Sara Tendulkar twins with Banita Sandhu...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Continuing their 10-year wedding anniversary celebrations, Mira Rajput Kapoor gives us a hint of her 'life lately' with husband Shahid Kapoor: 'Of walks and sand volcanoes in the park. Life lately.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde and Siddhant Chaturvedi are trekking in Manali, along with Ishaan Khattar, and they give us a jhalak.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash cruises in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zahan Kapoor/Instagram

'There and back again, a week, abridged -- Some fam, some jam, some glam and now some spam,' Zahan Kapoor tells us from London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Director Anurag Singh and actors Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan wrap up a Border 2 schedule at the NDA.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif explores the streets of Florence.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

'"Kashi is not a city built by men; it is a city held by the gods, resting upon the trident of Shiva." Mystical Beliefs of Kashi Vishwanath,' writes Rashmi Gautam from Varanasi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi shares a picture of Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar in London and writes, 'Father and son enjoying icecream at a tiny icecream parlour. All indulgences allowed on holidays.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

Neena Gupta catches up with Wimbledon in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma enjoys a dip in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

Sara Tendulkar and Banita Sandhu twin in London.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
