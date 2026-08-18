Mira, Shahid Kapoor Holiday In Lake Como

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are currently enjoying a romantic 'La Dolce Vita' getaway in the picturesque Lake Como, Italy.

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor on a boat in Lake Como. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Key Points Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are currently on a picturesque summer holiday in Lake Como, Italy.

Mira Kapoor shared a series of 'La Dolce Vita' themed photographs on social media, showcasing their boat ride on the scenic lake.

The post featured Mira in a floral sundress and Shahid shirtless, both appearing relaxed and enjoying the sunny surroundings.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are enjoying a picturesque summer getaway at Lake Como, Italy, with Mira offering fans a glimpse of their holiday through a series of sun-kissed photographs shared on social media.

Mira recently posted a carousel of vacation pictures capturing the couple's time on the scenic Italian lake.

In keeping with the mood of their European escape, she captioned the photo dump, 'La Dolce Vita essentials.'

A Glimpse into Their Italian Escape

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

The photographs showcase Mira relaxing on a boat against the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Como.

Sporting a chic floral sundress, sunglasses and a sunhat, she channelled an effortless holiday look as the couple cruised across the iconic waters.

The post also featured a glimpse of Shahid enjoying the boat ride with Mira. The actor was seen shirtless and appearing relaxed as he took in the sunny surroundings.

The inclusion of the couple together quickly drew attention from their followers.

Mira's vacation post also caught the attention of celebrities. Samantha Ruth Prabhu liked the upload, while celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania responded with heart emojis in the comments.

The Lake Como pictures offer a glimpse into the couple's time away from their usual schedules as they enjoy some downtime abroad.

Shahid Kapoor's Return to Farzi 2

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail.

In the upcoming months, Shahid will be seen reprising his character of Sunny in Farzi 2 .

At one of the Prime Video events, Shahid expressed profound excitement about returning to what he considers his favourite show.

The actor revealed that he instantly resonated with the new script, noting that he is having great fun back on set. 'This is one of the favourite characters that I've ever played,' Kapoor said, adding, 'I am so excited that we're finally doing the second season. Whatever they have taken me through sounds like a level up from the first season, but also it sounds very much like the natural progression of the story. As an artist, that organic connectivity always really resonates.'

Helmed by the acclaimed director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the second season promises to escalate the stakes of the counterfeiting drama.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff