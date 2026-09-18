Millie Bobby Brown Welcomes Baby Boy

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have announced the adoption of their second child.

IMAGE: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jake Bongiovi/Instagram

Key Points Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have welcomed their second child through adoption, sharing a first glimpse of their newborn son on Instagram.

This is their second adopted child, following the arrival of their daughter nearly a year ago.

Brown and Bongiovi, who began dating in 2021 and married in May 2024, are expanding their family.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have shared the first glimpse of their second baby. The couple gave fans a look at their newborn son in a joint Instagram post on Thursday. The couple shared a photograph of their baby's hand and simply captioned the post, 'Hi little guy!'

Expanding Their Family

IMAGE: A glimpse of Millie and Jake's new baby boy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jake Bongiovi/Instagram

Earlier on Thursday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that Brown and Bongiovi had welcomed their second child through adoption.

Brown, 22, had recently given fans a glimpse of their growing family in an Instagram post shared on September 7.

In the video, the Stranger Things actor was seen carrying their daughter while Bongiovi walked beside her with a baby carrier strapped to his chest. The couple was visiting the Dolomites mountain range in Italy, where the view of their newest addition was kept private.

Previous Adoption Announcement

Nearly a year ago, Brown and Bongiovi announced that they had welcomed their first daughter through adoption. The actress shared the news on Instagram at the time, writing, 'This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.'

Brown and Bongiovi began dating in 2021 and got engaged in 2023.

They married in a private ceremony in May 2024.

Bongiovi is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi.

Brown became a global star at the age of 12 after playing Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff