Pop sensation Miley Cyrus and musician Maxx Morando exchanged vows at a Palm Springs ceremony, sharing stunning black-and-white photographs that confirm their long-anticipated wedding after nearly five years of dating.

IMAGE: Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando at their wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando/ Instagram

Key Points Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando married on November 21, 2026, in Palm Springs, California.

The couple confirmed their nuptials by sharing black-and-white wedding portraits on Instagram, featuring Cyrus in a sleek white gown and Morando in a dark suit.

Maxx proposed to Miley during a trip to Kyoto, Japan, after nearly five years of dating.

Pop star Miley Cyrus married musician Maxx Morando in Palm Springs, California, on November 21.

The couple confirmed the wedding on social media by sharing their first set of black-and-white photographs, marking a new chapter in their relationship after nearly five years of dating.

In a joint Instagram post on November 22, Maxx and Miley shared a series of wedding portraits captured by renowned photographer Jose Villa.

The post featured the caption, 'M + M. 11.21.26,' confirming their wedding date. She reshared the pictures in the Instagram Stories and added Miley's song Let's Get Married as the background music.

Wedding Details

In the photographs, Miley is seen wearing a long-sleeved white gown with a structured bodice and a flowing train. She completed her look with a classic updo. Maxx wore a dark suit and tie. One of the portraits shows Maxx kissing Miley on the cheek as she smiles at the camera.

The couple's golden retriever, sporting a floral collar, also joined them for the photographs.

The wedding announcement garnered more than 6.9 million likes within hours of being shared.

Several celebrities and friends congratulated the newlyweds in the comments.

Designer Donatella Versace wrote, 'Congratulations my gorgeous girl!! You are both so incredibly beautiful together. Sending big hugs.'

Naomi Campbell also extended her wishes, commenting, 'Congratulations @miley blessings on your divine union and journey together.'

Musicians Kesha, Doechii and Chlöe Bailey, along with Miley' sister Brandi Cyrus, were among those who celebrated the couple.

According to People magazine, Miley, 33, and Maxx, 28, exchanged vows in the presence of family and friends. Her mother Tish Cyrus and sister Noah Cyrus were at the celebrations.

Photographs obtained by People magazine from the ceremony showed the couple exchanging vows beside a swimming pool beneath an arch decorated with white flowers. The wedding festivities reportedly began on November 20 with a rehearsal dinner attended by family members and loved ones.

Miley's stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, shared glimpses of the gathering on her Instagram Stories. One photograph showed a menu featuring the couple's initials, 'M+M'.

See pictures from the wedding here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MILEY (@miley)

The Proposal Story

The wedding comes nearly a year after the couple's engagement was confirmed.

Miley was first spotted wearing a diamond ring at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 1, 2025.

People magazine confirmed their engagement the following day. In a July interview with Wonderland magazine, Maxx revealed that he proposed during a trip to Kyoto, Japan, the previous year. The couple had never visited the destination before but had both wanted to explore it.

Recalling how he tried to keep the proposal a surprise, Maxx said, 'We went to Tokyo first for a couple days, and then on to Kyoto. I think she had a sense that it was coming, so I was waiting until the very last moment of the very last day to throw her off the scent as much as I could.'

He eventually found an opportunity while the couple were walking around their hotel grounds. Maxx led Miley towards a secluded garden, where she was recording videos with her back turned, before getting down on one knee.

'There was this little outer garden that you had to cross a plank to get over. There was a sign that said you couldn't cross; I was like, 'That's crazy, let's go over there.' She's like, 'No, it's blocked',' he recalled.

Admitting that he was nervous before proposing, Maxx added, 'I was sweating,' and 'I could feel my heart pounding'.

Miley spoke about the proposal during a September interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. She revealed that she had suspected Maxx was carrying a ring and had nearly discovered it after giving him a 'pat down'.

The ring, however, was tucked into a pocket near his knee.

Recalling the moment he proposed, Miley said, 'He's on the ground like, so sweet, and has a thing and says, 'You're the love of my life. Will you marry me?' I was like, 'Oh my God, I almost botched it.' He was like, 'So bad. You really almost truly ruined it'.'

Relationship Timeline

Miley and Maxx were first romantically linked in December 2021 after being photographed together backstage at her NBC holiday special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, in Miami. They had also been spotted at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles in November 2021.

In a May 2023 interview with British Vogue, Miley revealed that the two had met through a blind date.

'We got put on a blind date,' she said, clarifying, 'Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave'.

The couple appeared to confirm their relationship in April 2022 when they were photographed kissing in West Hollywood. Miley has previously spoken about her preference for keeping her personal life private.

Reflecting on her engagement in a December interview with People magazine, she said, 'The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice.'

'I think it's also being older, being more protective of what I'm open to sharing.'

Before her relationship with Maxx, Miley was married to actor Liam Hemsworth. They married in December 2018, separated in August 2019 and finalised their divorce in January 2020. Maxx is a drummer for the band Liily. Miley, meanwhile, recently headlined shows at the Hollywood Bowl and released her album Bass Persuades.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff