Home  » Movies » Memory Zeenat Aman Would Give Up Gold For

Memory Zeenat Aman Would Give Up Gold For

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 23, 2024 17:19 IST
IMAGE: Zeenat Aman with Krishna and Raj Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/Instagram

On Tuesday, Zeenat Aman shared an anecdote about how she bagged one of her most popular films, Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

But there's more to the story, and she shares it here.

 

'Ever-reliable John delivered my message, and soon ushered me into Rajji's view.

'Oh! How amused was the great director to see me dressed as a maimed village belle!

'I later learnt that he was very moved that an actress of my stature would go to such lengths to prove herself.

'When his laughter died down, Rajji excused himself to make a telephone call.

'Twenty minutes later, his most gracious wife Krishna ji was at the door with a handful of gold guineas in her purse.

'Rajji handed these to me with great aplomb as my signing amount and so it was that I came to be Rupa.

'I held onto those guineas for decades, until they were stolen from my home a few years ago.

'Still, given a choice between this memory and that gold, I will always choose the memory.

'On another note, the image in my previous post depicts Rajji fixing my scars on set.

'The glue used to give me this appearance played absolute havoc on my skin for weeks!

'As for this wonderful picture of me with the Kapoors. I can't for the life of me remember where it was taken!

'Any film buffs out there who can give me a clue?'

The A to Z of Zeenat Aman

