Mehul Kumar: 'Raajsaab Lived Like A King, Died Like One'

'He was a one-of-a-kind man with a clean heart who always spoke his mind. A true raja, he was the king of hearts.'

IMAGE: Raaj Kumar in Jung Baaz.

Key Points 'Tirangaa was my third film with Raajsaab, with him playing Brigadier Suryadev Singh to perfection. For the role of the hot-headed inspector, I had flown down to Chennai to meet Rajinikanth. He was delighted that I had named the character Shivaji Rao after him. Unfortunately, things didn't work out.'

'I called Raajsaab at home and informed him that Nana had come on board. He didn't react too well, having heard that Nana was rude and known to abuse, even get physical on set.'

'We were filming Mrityudaata when I got a call from his residence informing me that Raajsaab has passed. I asked when the last rites were and was told that his body had already been cremated.'

There's a Raaj Kumar that many don't know about.

But Mehul Kumar, who worked with the actor in Marte Dam Tak, Jungbaaz and Tiranga, has seen a side of him not many others have.

We continue our centenary celebrations of Raaj Kumar, with the director telling Rediff Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya, "Raajsaab had requested his funeral be a family affair. He had seen how the shamshan yatra of stars turn into tamashas, with actors turning up dressed in white and wearing dark glasses, the press speculating endlessly about who had come, who had stayed away and why. He didn't want his last journey to become a spectacle."

'Moushumiji asked me if I could get Raajsaab to change his shirt'

IMAGE: Moushumi Chatterjee and Raaj Kumar in Jung Baaz.

Two years after Marte Dam Tak, in 1989, I made Jung Baaz.

It was a Pranlal Mehta production, with Govinda as a man who is falsely implicated and convicted of a crime he didn't commit. Arjun breaks out of jail, determined to avenge the murders of his mother and brother.

Raajsaab plays advocate K P Saxena, with Moushumi Chatterjee as his wife in a special appearance.

I filmed a song on the duo, and on the day of the shoot, Raajsaab turned up in a printed shirt. Moushumiji called me over and asked me if I could get Raajsaab to change his shirt.

I told her I would try, and walking up to where he was sitting, asked him courteously, 'Is this what you are going to wear on camera, Raajsaab?'

He nodded and asked if there was a problem. I told him it was more suited to a lady, it wasn't something his character would wear.

He thought for a minute, then called Ehsaan, and told him to accompany him to his make-up room.

A little later, when he stepped out, he was wearing a different shirt.

Moushumiji was impressed, telling me appreciatively, 'Now, I do believe what people have been saying, woh aap ka har baat maante hain (he listens to everything you say), you even got Raajsaab to change his clothes for you.'

'He presented my daughter with a gold necklace and a ring'

IMAGE: Raaj Kumar, Nana Patekar, Arjun Firoz Khan and Mehul Kumar on the sets of Tirangaa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mehul Kumar

I had invited Raajsaab for the wedding reception of my daughter Shameem.

There was a lot of curiosity amongst the press, with some insisting that he wouldn't come because Raaj Kumar did not attend marriage functions. But he did arrive, going on stage to present Shameem with a gold necklace and ring.

He then told everyone, 'She is like my daughter, how could I not be there on her big day?'

In 1993, I released my home production, Tirangaa.

Shameem designed the costumes for this film, along with Nischaiy and Krantiveer.

Tirangaa was my third film with Raajsaab with him playing Brigadier Suryadev Singh to perfection.

For the role of the hot-headed inspector, I had flown down to Chennai to meet Rajinikanth. He was delighted that I had named the character Shivaji Rao, after him. Unfortunately, things didn't work out.

''I don't do commercial films,' was Nana's immediate reaction to Tirangaa'

IMAGE: Raaj Kumar and Nana Patekar in Tirangaa.

That's when my promotional partners at Studio Link suggested I approach Nana (Patekar). I gave him a call.

'I don't do commercial films,' was Nana's immediate reaction.

I pointed out that the art films he was doing did not have an audience beyond Borivali in Mumbai. Only if they worked commercially did they release in other parts of the country.

'Unless you do commercial films, how will you increase your reach?' I reasoned.

He asked about my story and I assured him it was ready.

I was invited to Nana's Lokhandwala apartment (north west Mumbai) for a narration by the end of which he had accepted Tirangaa.

But he laid down a condition: If there was any kind of interference from Raajsaab on the set, he would leave and never return. I assured him that such a situation would never arise.

But I also wanted him to give Raajsaab the respect accorded to a senior and not do anything that would hurt his sentiments.

He promised me there would be no trouble, and the next day, we sealed the deal with me paying Nana a signing amount.&

'Raaj Kumar and Nana Patekar stuck to different corners of the set, barely exchanging a word apart from their scripted lines'

IMAGE: Raaj Kumar and Nana Patekar in the song Peele Peele O More Raja, Peele Peele O More Jaani from Tirangaa.

That evening, I called Raajsaab at home and informed him that Nana had come on board. He didn't react too well, having heard that Nana was rude and known to abuse, even get physical on set.

I reassured him, asserting that there would be no heated discussions, no changes in the script, and the film will be made the way it has been scripted.

We had the muhurat of Tirangaa at Mumbai's Filmalaya Studio.

Among the guests was a top-ranking producer-director who told me, 'Bhagwan kare tera yeh tiranga lehraaye ecause your two lead actors are poles apart.'

I completed the film in six months.

We started with the scene of Raajsaab and Nana playing table tennis. Back then, both stuck to different corners of the set, barely exchanging a word apart from their scripted lines.

During the next schedule, we were filming the song Peele Peele O More Raja, Peele Peele O More Jaani.

Raajsaab was thrilled we had used his patented word, 'Jaani'.

During that shoot, Nana and he grew close and their friendship blossomed.

'He lived like a king, and died like one'

IMAGE: Raaj Kumar and Mehul Kumar on the sets of Jung Baaz in Chennai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mehul Kumar

Raaj Kumar was born on October 8, 1926, in Loralai, in the Baluchistan province of British India (now Balochistan in Pakistan) into a family of Kashmiri Pandits.

Christened Kulbhushan Pandit, he worked as a sub-inspector with the Bombay police, debuting as an actor with Najam Naqvi's Rangili in 1952.

He adopted the screen name Raaj Kumar, and it was a perfect fit for his larger-than-life personality. He lived like a king, and died like one.

One day, during the shoot of Jung Baaz in Chennai, he learnt that it was my birthday. The production manager was immediately asked to arrange for a big cake.

'And get a small talvar too,' Raajsaab told him.

During the cake cutting ritual, when he drew out the sword, I mumbled, 'Raajsaab, talvar kyun?'

He laughed out loud, 'Mehul, tumhare cake main talvar se katoonga taki yaad rahe (Mehul, I will cut your cake with a sword so people remember).'

He then proceeded to cut my birthday cake with the sword and that was an unforgettable moment for me.

I will always consider myself fortunate that I got to celebrate one birthday with Raajsaab and the other with Amitji on the sets of Mrityudaata.

'Both Amitji and I were shocked at how quickly and quietly his funeral had happened'

IMAGE: Raaj Kumar with Mandakini, Mehul Kumar and Govinda on the sets of Jung Baaz. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mehul Kumar

I would have definitely made a fourth film with Raajsaab.

I had a subject in mind, Aye Watan Tere Liye and I had written a terrific character for him, a patriotic priest and all that he does for the country. Unfortunately, his health deteriorated. He passed away on July 3, 1996, and this project remained a dream.

We were filming Mrityudaata when I got a call from his residence informing me that Raajsaab has passed. I asked when the last rites were and was told that his body had already been cremated.

Both Amitji and I were shocked at how quickly and quietly his funeral had happened, away from the flashbulbs, despite him being such a legend.

I called for an early pack-up and drove straight to his bungalow to meet his wife.

'You may not get the opportunity when the end really comes'

IMAGE: Raaj Kumar's death scene in Marte Dam Tak.

Gayatriji knew me well and shared that Raajsaab had requested his funeral be a family affair.

He had seen how the shamshan yatra of stars turn into tamashas, with actors turning up dressed in white and wearing dark glasses, the press speculating endlessly about who had come, who had stayed away and why.

He didn't want his last journey to become a spectacle. That's why he had instructed that even his close friends be notified only after the funeral was over.

Listening to bhabhiji, I was transported back to the shoot of Marte Dam Tak. We were filming his funeral scene at Fariyas Hotel in Lonavala, which had served as his home in the film.

His body -- he wasn't actually dead, but people believed Inspector Rane had passed -- had been loaded onto a tempo.

A spot boy was waiting to slip the garland around his neck when suddenly, I heard him call out 'Mehul, zara upar aana.'

I clambered up, wondering what was wrong.

I was stunned when Raajsaab asked me to garland him, saying quietly, 'You may not get the opportunity when the end really comes.'

Shocked, I mumbled, 'Raajsaab, why are you saying this?'

He laughed then and reiterated, 'Arrey, pehna hi do' and I garlanded him.

He was a one-of-a-kind man with a clean heart who always spoke his mind. A true raja, he was the king of hearts.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff