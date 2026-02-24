HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Meet Zoya Afroz, The Heart-Stealer From Taskaree

Meet Zoya Afroz, The Heart-Stealer From Taskaree

By MAYUR SANAP
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 24, 2026 14:20 IST

x

Watch the chirpy, affable, and disarmingly candid Zoya Afroz in this latest episode of Rediff Podcast.

Key Points

  • The latest guest on The Rediff Podcast is Zoya Afroz, who stars in the Netflix thriller series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web.
  • Zoya talks about her journey as a child artist to Miss India and her breakthrough success on OTT.
  • She also answers the question India wants to know: Is Zoya Afroz single?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Afroz/Instagram

Just two days into a month-long trip to her mother's hometown in Assam, Zoya received the kind of phone call that changes destinies.

She was called for an audition. It was not for any project, but a Netflix series helmed by Neeraj Pandey.

Zoya's plans were swiftly redrawn, where Assam gave way to Mumbai.

The gamble paid off. And the rest, as they say, is history.

In the gripping crime thriller Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, Zoya stepped into the shoes of airhostess Priya Khubchandani, a grounded character etched with internal conflict, ambition, and the instinct to survive.

Sharing screen space with a formidable ensemble including Emraan Hashmi, Amruta Khanvilkar and Sharad Kelkar, Zoya didn't just hold her own, she emerged as the show's quiet scene-stealer, winning hearts with her sparkling performance.

IMAGE: Zoya Afroz. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Off-screen, there's nothing conflicted about Zoya unlike her character Priya. She is chirpy, affable, and disarmingly candid.

She brought that infectious energy along on The Rediff Podcast with Mayur Sanap.

MAYUR SANAP
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Must Watch: The Gulshan Devaiah Nobody Knew
Must Watch: The Gulshan Devaiah Nobody Knew
Is Haq Propaganda? Director Suparn Varma Answers
Is Haq Propaganda? Director Suparn Varma Answers
Must Watch! The Kritika Kamra Podcast
Must Watch! The Kritika Kamra Podcast
Why Homebound Will Always Be Special For Vishal Jethwa
Why Homebound Will Always Be Special For Vishal Jethwa
Shobhaa De: Sex Is A Superglue
Shobhaa De: Sex Is A Superglue

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

Watch: Skye Air begins AI-powered doorstep delivery in Gurugram3:15

Watch: Skye Air begins AI-powered doorstep delivery in...

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real pandas to celebrate the Chinese New Year1:22

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real...

Sanya Malhotra steals the spotlight in ravishing red look0:37

Sanya Malhotra steals the spotlight in ravishing red look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO