Meet Zoya Afroz, The Heart-Stealer From Taskaree

Watch the chirpy, affable, and disarmingly candid Zoya Afroz in this latest episode of Rediff Podcast.

Key Points The latest guest on The Rediff Podcast is Zoya Afroz, who stars in the Netflix thriller series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web.

Zoya talks about her journey as a child artist to Miss India and her breakthrough success on OTT.

She also answers the question India wants to know: Is Zoya Afroz single?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Afroz/Instagram

Just two days into a month-long trip to her mother's hometown in Assam, Zoya received the kind of phone call that changes destinies.

She was called for an audition. It was not for any project, but a Netflix series helmed by Neeraj Pandey.

Zoya's plans were swiftly redrawn, where Assam gave way to Mumbai.

The gamble paid off. And the rest, as they say, is history.

In the gripping crime thriller Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, Zoya stepped into the shoes of airhostess Priya Khubchandani, a grounded character etched with internal conflict, ambition, and the instinct to survive.

Sharing screen space with a formidable ensemble including Emraan Hashmi, Amruta Khanvilkar and Sharad Kelkar, Zoya didn't just hold her own, she emerged as the show's quiet scene-stealer, winning hearts with her sparkling performance.

IMAGE: Zoya Afroz. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Off-screen, there's nothing conflicted about Zoya unlike her character Priya. She is chirpy, affable, and disarmingly candid.

She brought that infectious energy along on The Rediff Podcast with Mayur Sanap.