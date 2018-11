November 28, 2018 14:58 IST

Move over DeepVeer...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her hubby Shah Rukh Khan and their 5-year-old son AbRam.

The photo has AbRam kissing his father's forehead and it surely will make everyone go awwww.

Gauri captions it: 'Can we just declare them the 'sweetest' couple in the world. #lovegoals #kissonforehead'.