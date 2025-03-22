'Creative impulses ek lifetime mein pura nahi ho payega.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeet/Instagram

Bengali star Jeet gets a taste of OTT with his brand new Web series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

"Every time I get a new character, I go with an empty slate so that the director can draw or sketch whatever they want to," Jeet tells Subhash K Jha.

You are a huge star in Bengal. What prompted you to take the plunge on OTT?

I feel blessed to have been loved by audiences in this part of the country for so many years.

As an artist, there has always been an aspiration to explore new stories, step into new characters, and explore myself.

In the process, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter happened. It's a show with a massive following.

With Netflix as the platform, a friend and visionary like Neeraj Pandey at the helm, someone known for his distinctive storytelling, I didn't have to think much. It was destiny's call, and I'm happy to be on board.

IMAGE: Jeet in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

The series features several Bengali stalwarts, including Prosenjit and you. What was it like working with this talented cast?

Everybody in their strengths are wonderful talents. More than anything else, they brought in great energy.

Bumbada (Prosenjit) and I are working for the first time but we never felt that. We have jammed up together so many times and for so many reasons that it was wonderful to work with him as well.

You play an upright cop who would do anything in the line of duty. How idealistic are you in real life?

Yes, Arjun Moitra is one of those characters who brings in a lot of head and shoulder to the story. I enjoyed playing that character.

In my personal life, I have been brought up in a middle-class background with middle-class values, and I live by them.

We have grown up in a joint family and still live that way.

IMAGE: Jeet in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

As an actor, do you consider your social responsibilities before taking on a role?

Yes, of course. I have my responsibilities and I abide by them. As an artist, we should be free to play a role as the story demands it.

How much preparation did you undertake to play Arjun Moitra in Khakee?

I understand my character and love to spend time with directors, do readings and workshops.

I always do my homework.

Here, we didn't get the opportunity to do workshops.

Every time I get a new character, I go with an empty slate so that the director can draw or sketch whatever they want to. I just try to meet the maker's vision.

IMAGE: Jeet with his family. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeet/Instagram

Do you feel Bangla cinema offers you the roles that do justice to your creative impulses?

Bangla cinema has given me a lot phir bhi bahut aag hai, sir.

Creative impulses ek lifetime mein pura nahi ho payega.

Jab kuch bahut accha lagta hai aur hamare bas mein hota hai toh hum film produce bhi kar lete hain, phir bhi lagta hai as an artist khud ko aur kitna explore kar paaun.

Mazaa aata hai jab alag alag kahaniyan present kar pata hoon aur alag alag kirdaar jee pata hoon.