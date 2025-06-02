HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Meet The Glam Squad: Sharvari, Janhvi, Malaika

By NAMRATA THAKKER
June 02, 2025

From making fashionable appearances at international events to casually giving us fashion goals, May saw a lot of celebs dressing up to impress. Namrata Thakker lists the looks that count.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

Sharvari Wagh makes a strong case for denim-on-denim while slaying the casual look with a messy hairdo and red hot lips.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor arrives on the French Riviera in the luxury brand Miu Miu, and it sure makes her look chic.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan redefines grace in this printed French chiffon sari with subtle makeup and minimal jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora is looks gorgeous in this sculpted black gown which hugs her like a second skin.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Take a cue from Wamiqa Gabbi on how to dish out fashion and hair goals.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh's rugged purple denim look screams 'badass cool chick'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy has mastered the art of serving looks and this one is no exception. She's rocking the leather green dress like a fashion goddess.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter shows us how to look cool and yet, dapper, in an informal casual ensemble.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff looks macho in this all-black attire.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Pandey/Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT fame Vishal Pandey makes a dashing debut at Cannes in white featuring a long cape. His fashion is all about effortless elegance.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER
