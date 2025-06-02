Meet The Glam Squad: Sharvari, Janhvi, Malaika

From making fashionable appearances at international events to casually giving us fashion goals, May saw a lot of celebs dressing up to impress. Namrata Thakker lists the looks that count.
Sharvari Wagh makes a strong case for denim-on-denim while slaying the casual look with a messy hairdo and red hot lips.
Janhvi Kapoor arrives on the French Riviera in the luxury brand Miu Miu, and it sure makes her look chic.
Kareena Kapoor Khan redefines grace in this printed French chiffon sari with subtle makeup and minimal jewellery.
Malaika Arora is looks gorgeous in this sculpted black gown which hugs her like a second skin.
Take a cue from Wamiqa Gabbi on how to dish out fashion and hair goals.
Rakul Singh's rugged purple denim look screams 'badass cool chick'.
Mouni Roy has mastered the art of serving looks and this one is no exception. She's rocking the leather green dress like a fashion goddess.
Ishaan Khatter shows us how to look cool and yet, dapper, in an informal casual ensemble.
Tiger Shroff looks macho in this all-black attire.
Bigg Boss OTT fame Vishal Pandey makes a dashing debut at Cannes in white featuring a long cape. His fashion is all about effortless elegance.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff