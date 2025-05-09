Meet Telugu Cinema's Newest Star

'Being a Telugu native and growing up on Telugu films, the industry always felt like home.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Kontham/Instagram

Shriya Kontham makes her Telugu debut with Samantha's first production, Subham, and is thrilled about the way her career promises to be.

"Samantha ma'am is one of my biggest inspirations. The moment I realised I wanted to pursue acting, it was her career I looked at," Shriya tells Subhash K Jha.

What was your first reaction when you were offered Subham?

Pure excitement!

I have always wanted to work with Praveen sir (Kandregula, Director) ever since I watched Cinema Bandi during the COVID lockdown.

I remember watching it with my dad, and we were in awe of the director's brilliance and the film's depth.

It was in that moment that I knew I wanted to work with him one day.

So when I saw the casting call for Subham with his name attached, I knew this was a project I had to be a part of.

I believe I manifested that role because I wanted it so badly.

IMAGE: Samantha and Shriya Kontham. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Was Samantha on the sets to help you?

When I found out that Samantha ma'am was also involved, it felt like a dream team.

But it wasn't just about Praveen sir, it was also about the incredible collaboration between him and (Writer) Vasant Maringanti sir -- two brilliant minds which I had seen shine in Cinema Bandi. Honestly, even before I knew the script, the team behind Subham had me excited.

Comedy horror is not easy to pull off. How tough was the challenge?

One thing Praveen sir told me when I got selected for the role really stuck with me. He said, 'Shriya, treat this project as a grad film, not as cinema.'

That advice gave me the freedom to approach this role with a fresh perspective.

Before shooting, we did workshops for about a month.

Harshit and I rehearsed every scene together. By the time we started shooting, we already knew our lines and had built a strong chemistry.

That level of preparation made a huge difference, especially with the horror aspect.

Praveen sir, the team and I exchanged ideas about how the horror should feel.

We spent a lot of time discussing, critiquing and experimenting with different takes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Kontham/Instagram

Tell us about yourself. Was your chosen profession always cinema?

Honestly, until my 12th grade, I did not consider cinema as a profession.

My focus was on going to the US for my graduation.

But just before leaving, during the summer of my 12th grade, Nani's Gang Leader happened.

It was my first audition, my first film, and a turning point in my journey.

That's when I realised it wasn't just acting that fascinated me -- it was the entire world of filmmaking.

Being a Telugu native and growing up on Telugu films, the industry always felt like home.

After completing my education at Boston University, I returned to India in 2023. Alongside acting, I have had a keen interest in business, which led me to intern at ETV Win as a creative producer for eight months.

Right now, I'm in a phase of exploration -- diving into acting, production and different aspects of the industry, learning as much as I can.

IMAGE: Samantha in a promotional song in Subham along with Shriya Kontham, Harshith Reddy, Shalini Kondepudi, Shravani Lakshmi and Charan Peri.

What was Samantha like as a first-time producer?

I grew up watching Samantha ma'am's films. From her debut to her latest, I've watched every one of them.

She has an impeccable script judgment, so when I found out she was producing Subham, I knew instantly that it was going to be something special.

One thing I truly admire about her is how she ensures pay parity on set -- male and female actors are paid equally.

That speaks volumes about her not just as a producer, but as a person.

Even though this was her first time as a producer, it never felt like it. She handled everything with so much clarity and confidence.

Her team was also fantastic -- our line producer and executive producer ensured everything ran smoothly and that the entire crew was well taken care of. So while Subham was her first project as a producer, she and her team made sure it was a seamless experience.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Kontham/Instagram

Who are your favourite actors and role models in the film industry?

Mahesh Babu sir has always been at the top of my list. He's been my favourite since childhood, and while many others have been added to the list over the years, he remains my number one.

As for role models, Samantha ma'am is one of my biggest inspirations.

The moment I realised I wanted to pursue acting, it was her career I looked at.

I have always admired her impeccable judgment in choosing scripts.

Whenever her film would release, I would know that it would become a hit. That's how much influence she had on me as an audience member.

Even at a young age, I truly admired her.

Where would you like to go from here?

For me, it's really about taking my time.

I want to find scripts that excite me and roles that make me proud when I watch my work.

Satisfaction is crucial to me, so I don't want to rush the process.

When I heard the script for Subham, I immediately felt a spark and knew this was a project I wanted to be a part of. That feeling of excitement and anticipation is what I want to continue chasing.

Moving forward, I want to pick roles and stories that give me that same thrill and fulfilment.