Meet Shamna Kasim: The Jailer 2 Star

Shamna Kasim, also known as Poorna, has captivated audiences with her dynamic moves in the Ala Bolelo song from Jailer 2.

IMAGE: Shamna Kasim in the song Ala Bolelo from Jailer 2.

Key Points Shamna Kasim gains pan-India recognition for the Ala Bolelo song from Jailer 2 alongside Rajinikanth.

A trained classical dancer, Shamna began her acting career at 15 in Malayalam cinema and later expanded to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada films.

Shamna Kasim is an entrepreneur, running a dance studio in Dubai, and is married with two children.

After Tamannaah Bhatia helped make the Jailer song Kaavaalaa super popular with her dance moves, it must have been a lot of pressure for Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 to come up with an encore.

Ala Bolelo might just have nailed it!

The song features Shamna Kasim, better known as Poorna, and she's looking super hot.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar reportedly saw Shamna in the Kurchi Madathapetti song from Guntur Kaaram and was so impressed that he approached her for the Ala Bolelo song in Jailer 2.

Namrata Thakker finds out who she is.

Early Life and Dance Background

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamna Kasim/Instagram

Born and raised in Kannur, Kerala, Shamna is a trained classical dancer-turned-actress who has worked in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada cinema.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamna Kasim/Instagram

Shamna began training in Kathak and Bharata Natyam at a young age, while studying at the Ursuline Senior Secondary School in Kannur.

She moved to St Teresa's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, where she shifted her focus more towards dance and performance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamna Kasim/Instagram

Before entering films, Shamna built her reputation as a classical dancer and credits her mother for encouraging her to pursue her passion as a career.

Film and Television Career

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamna Kasim/Instagram

With her Mommy dearest!

The talented dancer-actress made her acting debut in 2004 when she just 15 with the Malayalam film Manju Poloru Penkutty. After doing small roles and appearances in several Malayalam films, Shamna made her Telugu debut by playing the lead in Sri Mahalaxmi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamna Kasim/Instagram

On the sets of Guntur Kaaram with her son Hamdan and superstar Mahesh Babu.

Shamna married Dubai based businessman Shanid Asif Ali in 2022 and they have a son and a daughter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamna Kasim/Instagram

In 2008, she entered Tamil cinema with Muniyandi Vilangial Moonramandu, and the following year, made her way into Kannada films with the superhit Jhossh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamna Kasim/Instagram

In 2014, she forayed into television and started appearing as a judge on a dance reality show, gaining a wider fan base.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamna Kasim/Instagram

With Nagarjuna on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT Telugu.

The actress-dancer made headlines when she was embroiled in a blackmail case. Police arrested a six-member gang after they threatened to ruin her career unless she paid £1 lakh.

Personal Life and Entrepreneurship

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamna Kasim/Instagram

In 2020, Shamna made her OTT debut with the Telugu film Lock Up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamna Kasim/Instagram

Shamna runs a dance studio in Dubai.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff