Meet Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Daughter

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal gave the world a glimpse of their baby girl on daddy's birthday, October 15.
Ali also posted pictures of a fun birthday party, which looked more like a Mirzapur reunion!
Say hello to little Zuneyra Ida Fazal, fondly called Zuni by those closest to her.
Ali takes a selfie with the Mirzapur team of Khubhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathy, Harshita Kaur, and Director Gurmmeet Singh.
Jeetendra Kumar will be seen in the movie version of Mirzapur.
Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Abhishek Banerjee join the picture.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff