Home  » Movies » Meet Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Daughter

Meet Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Daughter

October 15, 2025 12:44 IST

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal gave the world a glimpse of their baby girl on daddy's birthday, October 15.

Ali also posted pictures of a fun birthday party, which looked more like a Mirzapur reunion!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Say hello to little Zuneyra Ida Fazal, fondly called Zuni by those closest to her.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Ali takes a selfie with the Mirzapur team of Khubhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathy, Harshita Kaur, and Director Gurmmeet Singh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Jeetendra Kumar will be seen in the movie version of Mirzapur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Abhishek Banerjee join the picture.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

