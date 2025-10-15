Meet Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Daughter

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal gave the world a glimpse of their baby girl on daddy's birthday, October 15.

Ali also posted pictures of a fun birthday party, which looked more like a Mirzapur reunion!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Say hello to little Zuneyra Ida Fazal, fondly called Zuni by those closest to her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Ali takes a selfie with the Mirzapur team of Khubhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathy, Harshita Kaur, and Director Gurmmeet Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Jeetendra Kumar will be seen in the movie version of Mirzapur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Abhishek Banerjee join the picture.

