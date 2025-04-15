Meet Priyanka's Hollywood Co-Stars

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra has bagged her next big project.

The actor will feature alongside Will Ferrell and Zac Efron in an upcoming comedy, directed by Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Storks).

Priyanka joined the project along with Michael Pena (Shooter, Fury, End of Watch, Narcos: Mexico, Jack Ryan) according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, which was earlier titled Judgment Day, focuses on a convict (Efron), who gets out of prison and takes an unscripted television courtroom hostage, as he is convinced that the judge (Ferrell) delivered a ruling that destroyed his life.

The cast also includes Oscar winner Regina Hall along with Jimmy Tatro and Billy Eichner.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra with Zac Efron in the 2017 movie Baywatch.

The project reunites Priyanka with Efron, her co-star from the 2017 movie Baywatch.

Priyanka's upcoming projects include The Bluff and Heads of State, starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

She is also awaiting the second season of her action series Citadel.