Meet Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Son Vihaan

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal delighted fans by sharing the first photograph of their son Vihaan on Diwali, just a day after his first birthday.

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and son Vihaan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Key Points Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared the first photograph of their son Vihaan on Diwali.

Vihaan celebrated his first birthday on November 7.

The family was seen twinning in coordinated yellow and cream traditional outfits, with Vihaan smiling and waving.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have given fans a special Diwali surprise by sharing the first glimpse of their son Vihaan, revealing his face to the world in an adorable family photograph.

The heartwarming moment comes just a day after the cutie celebrated his first birthday on November 7.

Taking to social media on the festive occasion, Katrina and Vicky shared a beautiful picture featuring the three of them, dressed in coordinated traditional outfits.

Katrina and Vicky are soaking in the festive spirit, with their little bundle of joy stealing the spotlight.

The family is seen twinning in beautiful festive shades of yellow and cream.

'Our brightest Diwali yet'

Vihaan flashes an adorable smile and enthusiastically waving both his hands at the camera.

Katrina and Vicky, seated on either side of their little one, are seen beaming with happiness.

Sharing the photograph, Katrina penned a heartfelt caption that read, 'Our brightest Diwali yet... Wishing everyone love, light and happiness. Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan.'

The post has made the festive occasion even more special for fans, who have long been eager to catch a glimpse of the couple's little one.

Taking to the comment section, many showered love on the family.

Shibani Akhtar wrote, 'Cutest. happy Diwali,' while Mrunal Thakur commented, 'Awwwww baby Vihaan soooo cute my heart is melting. Happy Diwali munchkin.'

Sonam Kapoor added, 'Oh my god! Happy Diwali beautiful people.' Arjun Kapoor adorably commented, 'Ladooooooo.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff