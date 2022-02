Meet Kareena's 'Ma Familia'

The Kapoors don't need a reason to party.

After celebrating little Jeh's first birthday with a pool party, Kareena got together with the khandaan for a fun midweek fam jam.

The special guest of the evening seemed to be Tara Sutaria, who is in a relationship with Kareena's cousin Aadar Jain. Kareena included Tara in one of the pictures, captioning it 'Ma Familia'.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Fabulous As Always Kapoor Khandaan.

IMAGE: Kareena's 'Ma Familia' includes cousin Nitasha Nanda (whose late mother Ritu Nanda was Kareena's elder aunt), younger aunt Reema Jain and (seated) Reema's younger son Aadar Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Reema's daughter-in-law Anisha Malhotra Jain, Neetu Kapoor (who was married to Bebo's late uncle Rishi Kapoor), Neeta's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Tara Sutaria and Reema's elder son Armaan Jain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Neetu Kapoor with daughter Riddhima.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

