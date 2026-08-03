Meet Kajol's Best Friend!

'They'll pick you up from the floor, fear, and failure. And they'll pick you up even when you fall from grace.'

Key Points 'It took so long for me to realise how precious she was and how much she fought for me even when I didn't see it.'

'They'll be right next to you, on Earth, in Heaven, and in Hell.'

'Dost sirf zindagi ko khushal nahi bante, mann ko bhi shant rakhte hai.'

Film folk celebrated Friendship Day on Sunday by sharing pictures of their friends as well as some heartfelt messages.

Kajol: 'I promise to love her and fight for her as well forever'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol shared a carousal of pictures of herself, and wrote cheekily, 'Happy friendship day to the one who has stood by me since I was born and before .. it took so long for me to realise how precious she was and how much she fought for me even when I didn't see it .. I see her now .. and I know her and love her so much more... and last of all I promise to love her and fight for her as well forever.'

She did end the post with pictures of her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and mum Tanuja.

Shweta Tripathi: 'Just me & my bestie vibing'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

Shweta Tripathi posts a picture with her bestie Pooja Sethi, and writes, 'Just me & my bestie vibing with our new drop! Happy Friendship Day to you and ur gang!'

Vidya Malavade: 'Love, respect, friendship'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Malavade and Ranvijay Singha/Instagram

Vidya Malavade, who is currently shooting for the Mismatched series in Jodhpur, shared a picture with her co-star Ranvijay Singha and wrote, 'Love, respect, friendship .. Mismatched #Happyfriendshipday from us to y'all Rajasthan schedule.'

Juhi Parmar: 'A daughter is truly her mother's best friend'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar shares a picture with daughter Samairaa and writes, 'From tiny hands to travel buddies.. forever my best friend through this journey of life A daughter is truly her mother's best friend forever Grateful beyond words for you.'

Rasika Dugal: 'Thank you for matching the madness'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

Barkha Bisht: 'To friends who stood by me like a rock'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barkha Bisht (@barkhasengupta)

Shefali Shah: 'They'll support you every time, even if you lie in their name'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

Karan Johar: 'I am blessed with best friends anyone can ask for'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Suniel Shetty: 'They say friends are the family we choose'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna: 'You are my lifeline!'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@lakshmimanchu)

Namrata Shirodkar: 'Some friendships never change'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Anupam Kher: 'Dosti bilkul tape-recorder ke pause button jaise hoti hai...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff