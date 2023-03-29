News
Meet Bollywood's March STUNNERS

By NAMRATA THAKKER
March 29, 2023 14:29 IST
While Deepika grabbed everyone's attention at the Oscars, courtesy her towering presence and fashion choices, many other B-town divas also impressed us with their style picks in March.

Namrata Thakker picks the best fashion choices.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Earlier this month, Deepika Padukone wowed everyone as she made her Oscars red carpet debut in a stunning black Louis Vuitton off-shoulder gown, paired with beautiful Cartier jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra hosted the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars celebration event and turned up looking glamorous in a white sheer corset top, matching skirt and a feathery overcoat designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Priyanka let her outfit do all the talking by keeping her makeup subtle.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is giving us all sorts of bridal vibes with a dash of fun in her red lehenga-choli from Designer Punit Balana's latest collection.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Raising the chic factor in a sultry black Versace dress, here's Janhvi Kapoor staying true to her fashion diva image.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol embraces her desi side in six yards of pure elegance. Her ivory organza sari is definitely steal-worthy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in her fitted white cutout dress as she attends Paris Fashion Week.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez rocks her blue pantsuit like a pro while attending pre-Oscars dinner party with her Tell It Like A Woman team.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Heading for a summer wedding?

Mrunal Thakur's handcrafted green sharara is the perfect festive outfit for this season.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet/Instagram

Whether you are attending a cocktail party or a sangeet ceremony, Rakul Preet's emerald green sequinned lehenga-choli set is the way to go if you love bling and drama.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty channels her inner retro goddess and gives the sari an edgy twist in her exquisite black drape.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
