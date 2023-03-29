Meet Bollywood's March STUNNERS

While Deepika grabbed everyone's attention at the Oscars, courtesy her towering presence and fashion choices, many other B-town divas also impressed us with their style picks in March.
Namrata Thakker picks the best fashion choices.
Earlier this month, Deepika Padukone wowed everyone as she made her Oscars red carpet debut in a stunning black Louis Vuitton off-shoulder gown, paired with beautiful Cartier jewellery.
Priyanka Chopra hosted the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars celebration event and turned up looking glamorous in a white sheer corset top, matching skirt and a feathery overcoat designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.
Priyanka let her outfit do all the talking by keeping her makeup subtle.
Sara Ali Khan is giving us all sorts of bridal vibes with a dash of fun in her red lehenga-choli from Designer Punit Balana's latest collection.
Raising the chic factor in a sultry black Versace dress, here's Janhvi Kapoor staying true to her fashion diva image.
Kajol embraces her desi side in six yards of pure elegance. Her ivory organza sari is definitely steal-worthy.
Vaani Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in her fitted white cutout dress as she attends Paris Fashion Week.
Jacqueline Fernandez rocks her blue pantsuit like a pro while attending pre-Oscars dinner party with her Tell It Like A Woman team.
Heading for a summer wedding?
Mrunal Thakur's handcrafted green sharara is the perfect festive outfit for this season.
Whether you are attending a cocktail party or a sangeet ceremony, Rakul Preet's emerald green sequinned lehenga-choli set is the way to go if you love bling and drama.
Diana Penty channels her inner retro goddess and gives the sari an edgy twist in her exquisite black drape.