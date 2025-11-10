Meet Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anumol/Instagram

Popular television actor Anumol has won Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, in an emotional grand finale.

She could not hold back her tears as she received her award from the show's host, Mohanlal.

Anumol takes home a prize of Rs 42.5 lakh and an SUv, and with this, she becomes the second female winner in BB Bigg Boss Malayalam's history.

Aneesh was the runner-up while Shanavas, Nevin and Akbar rounded off the top five.

IMAGE: Anumol with the Bigg Boss hoarding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vinu Vinay/Instagram

Director Vinu Vinay, a staunch Anumol supporter, had earlier posted about her feelings just before she entered the reality show: 'The night before her Bigg Boss entry was pure magic.'

She screamed out loud in the middle of the road when she saw that massive poster of Lalettan and Bigg Boss, her dream finally coming to life!

'From that wild excitement to completing 75 glorious days inside the house, what a journey it's been. Her determination, her hard work, and the unstoppable support of her fans, friends, family, and every single vote shaped her destiny.

'From once asking, 'Will I be able to survive Bigg Boss? to now ruling it like a boss, she's proven that courage and heart can take you anywhere.'

IMAGE: Anumol in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anumol /Instagram

Anumol won the Kerala state television awards for Best Actress earlier this year, a perfect highlight to her career which started in 2014.

