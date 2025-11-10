HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Meet Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner

Meet Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Winner

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 10, 2025 11:06 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anumol/Instagram

Popular television actor Anumol has won Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, in an emotional grand finale.

She could not hold back her tears as she received her award from the show's host, Mohanlal.

Anumol takes home a prize of Rs 42.5 lakh and an SUv, and with this, she becomes the second female winner in BB Bigg Boss Malayalam's history.

Aneesh was the runner-up while Shanavas, Nevin and Akbar rounded off the top five.

 

IMAGE: Anumol with the Bigg Boss hoarding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vinu Vinay/Instagram

Director Vinu Vinay, a staunch Anumol supporter, had earlier posted about her feelings just before she entered the reality show: 'The night before her Bigg Boss entry was pure magic.'

She screamed out loud in the middle of the road when she saw that massive poster of Lalettan and Bigg Boss, her dream finally coming to life!

'From that wild excitement to completing 75 glorious days inside the house, what a journey it's been. Her determination, her hard work, and the unstoppable support of her fans, friends, family, and every single vote shaped her destiny.

'From once asking, 'Will I be able to survive Bigg Boss? to now ruling it like a boss, she's proven that courage and heart can take you anywhere.'

IMAGE: Anumol in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anumol /Instagram

Anumol won the Kerala state television awards for Best Actress earlier this year, a perfect highlight to her career which started in 2014.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

WATCH: Why Jaideep Ahlawat Is Chasing Manoj Bajpayee
WATCH: Why Jaideep Ahlawat Is Chasing Manoj Bajpayee
WATCH: Shraddha Turns Into A Bunny Cop!
WATCH: Shraddha Turns Into A Bunny Cop!
Like Prithviraj's Kumbha Look? VOTE!
Like Prithviraj's Kumbha Look? VOTE!
The Girlfriend Review
The Girlfriend Review
'Don't Want Shah Rukh To Say No To Me'
'Don't Want Shah Rukh To Say No To Me'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Countries Driving The Electric Cars Revolution

webstory image 2

Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver

webstory image 3

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

VIDEOS

Delhi suffocates under dense smog AQI soars past 350 in most places raising health concerns1:17

Delhi suffocates under dense smog AQI soars past 350 in...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma cites concerning data Hindu growth slowing Muslim population rising0:32

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma cites concerning data Hindu...

6000 people travelled to Bihar from Haryana ahead of Elections claims Kapil Sibal targets BJP5:40

6000 people travelled to Bihar from Haryana ahead of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO