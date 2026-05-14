Meet Anjali Sivaraman, The Face Of Mira Nair's Amri

Discover Anjali Sivaraman, the rising star set to embody the legendary Hungarian-Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil in Mira Nair's upcoming biopic Amri.

Key Points Anjali Sivaraman has been cast as Amrita Sher-Gil in Mira Nair's highly anticipated biopic Amri, which also features Emily Watson, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jim Sarbh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Born in Kerala to playback singer Chitra Iyer and IAF pilot Vinod 'Bob' Sivaraman, Anjali began her career in commercials, gaining popularity with a viral VIVO ad alongside Ranveer Singh.

Her career gained momentum with her role as Suhani Ahuja in the Netflix series Class (2023), an Indian adaptation of the Spanish show Elite. She also debuted in Tamil cinema with Bad Girl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjali Sivaraman/Instagram

Mira Nair's coming biopic Amri stars Anjali Sivaraman as the iconic Hungarian-Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil, who redefined Indian art forever. Shot across India, France and Hungary, the film boasts a stellar cast including Emily Watson, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jim Sarbh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The movie sure looks promising, but first, just who is Anjali Sivaraman, the owner of that striking face that has started trending?

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Photograph: Sameer Baghela/Instagram

Born on October 17, 1994, Anjali hails from Kerala and is the daughter of playback singer Chitra Iyer and Vinod 'Bob' Sivaraman, an Indian Air Force pilot. After retiring from the IAF, 'Bob' Sivaraman works for IndiGo.

The Bangalore girl moved to Mumbai at the age of 20 -- calling it the most rebellious thing she has ever done -- and started her career by doing commercials. She became popular after featuring in the viral VIVO Ad with Ranveer Singh in 2016, and that's when she started getting calls from casting directors.

Photograph: Anjali Sivaraman/Instagram

In 2018, she decided to pursue acting more seriously and went to the Prague Film School in the Czech Republic to study acting.

Breakthrough Roles and Filmography

In 2022, Anjali had her first film release, Cobalt Blue, starring alongside Prateik Babbar. The movie released on Netflix.

Photograph: Anjali Sivaraman/Instagram

In 2023, Anjali's career truly took off, thanks to her breakout role as Suhani Ahuja in the Netflix series Class, the Indian adaptation of the Spanish hit, Elite.

With Bad Girl, Anjali successfully made her acting debut in Tamil cinema with a free-spirited character that she really identified with.

Beyond Acting: Music and Hobbies

Photograph: Anjali Sivaraman/Instagram

Apart from modelling and acting, Anjali is a singer and often performs with her band, Gloss. She also likes to scuba dive in her free time and calls it therapeutic.

Photograph: Anjali Sivaraman/Instagram

Chilling with her niece Kishmish.

An ardent cat lover, Anjali would love to play Catwoman onscreen if ever given a chance.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff